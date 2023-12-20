Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Coby White, Donovan Mitchell and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Nothing like a massive NBA slate on a Wednesday night, so why don't we go ahead and place five bets for tonight's action?
Yesterday was a 2-2 showing, but we were hit by a couple of brutal beats with Boston blowing a cover in overtime and Anfernee Simons losing his points and assists prop by the hook.
Regardless, we're positive on the season through 53 days, a win in my book. Let's get the train rolling with a couple of plus-money plays on Wednesday night.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 93-81-3 (+0.93 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 718-639-12 (+40.87 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Nicolas Claxton OVER 2.5 First Quarter Rebounds (+110)
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 6.5 Assists (+105)
- Houston Rockets Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Lauri Markkanen-Coby White Parlay (-112)
- Denver Nuggets First Quarter ML (-135) vs. Toronto Raptors
Nicolas Claxton OVER 2.5 First Quarter Rebounds (+110)
This was supposed to be a fade of Jericho Sims, who was listed as questionable for this game, but he’s now been ruled out. Still, if Tom Thibodeau keeps Isaiah Hartenstein with the second unit, which he seems intent on doing, it could be Taj Gibson starting at the center spot for the Knicks tonight.
With Sims starting, the Knicks have given up massive games to Jusuf Nurkic and Ivica Zubac in the first few minutes of games over the weekend. I don’t see Gibson faring much better with keeping Nicolas Claxton off the glass.
This season, Claxton is averaging 2.8 rebounds per game in the first quarter, so the fact that he’s at plus money to grab three boards is a little crazy to me. I’ll ride with this prop since I already bet it before the Sims injury update.
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 6.5 Assists (+105)
With Darius Garland out of the lineup due to a fractured jaw, Donovan Mitchell has assumed a major role playmaking for the Cavs.
However, this total may be a little too high. Mitchell had 13 dimes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, but that’s the only time he’s cleared this number in his last 16 games!
On the season, Mitchell is averaging 5.5 assists per game, with just three games where he’s cleared 6.5 dimes. Utah is 27th in the league in opponent assists per game, but I’m rolling with the UNDER tonight.
Houston Rockets Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Hawks
There isn’t a better home team in the NBA than the Houston Rockets, as they are 10-1-1 ATS at home, dominating in those games with a +12.8 average margin of victory. They’ve won 11 of 12 at home.
This could be a tough game for Atlanta, who let the Detroit Pistons hang around on Monday. The Hawks are just 5-9 ATS on the road this season, and I’m going to fade them here with three rotation players potentially out in AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Ime Udoka’s team defends at a high level, and that should translate well at home. Give me Houston to win as a short favorite.
Lauri Markkanen-Coby White Parlay (-112)
- Lauri Markkanen 25+ Points and Rebounds
- Coby White 30+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
Lauri Markkanen 25+ Points and Rebounds
Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, which is well clear of this prop entering a revenge matchup against Cleveland.
Markkanen should be able to hit the glass at a high rate against a Cavs team down Evan Mobley to a knee injury. The Jazz big man has picked up 25+ points and rebounds in 14 of his 18 games this season.
Coby White 30+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
Is there much more to say about Coby White? He’s cleared his PRA prop in nine straight games, and I’m going back to the well tonight.
Over this nine-game stretch, White is averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He’s cleared 30 PRA in nine of those nine contests, picking up at least 33 PRA in each game.
Denver Nuggets First Quarter ML (-135) vs. Toronto Raptors
This is a pretty simple play, as Denver ranks No. 7 in the NBA in first quarter net rating on the road, and it is No. 2 overall this season.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are in the bottom half of the league in net rating in the first quarter at home.
The Nuggets are known for their fast starts, and they should get one against a Toronto team that ranks 21st in the NBA in effective field goal percentage.
