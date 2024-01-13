Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Coby White, Jordan Poole)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA on Saturday night.
By Peter Dewey
Saturday's NBA action is marred by injuries and back-to-backs in several games, which has led to a lot of stay-away matchups for yours truly.
Instead, I'm focusing on two guards in the prop market for tonight's best bets -- one that has been red hot, and another that I believe is overvalued.
Let's dive into the plays for Saturday, Jan. 13.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 145-128-6 (-1.32 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 770-685-15 (+38.62 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Jordan Poole UNDER 19.5 Points (-120)
- Coby White OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Jordan Poole UNDER 19.5 Points (-120)
I’m fading Jordan Poole – even against a bad Atlanta defense – on Saturday.
Poole is averaging just 16.8 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc. Plus, he’s only scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 36 games this season.
Both of Poole’s previous matchups with Atlanta finished with him scoring 13 points, so I’m not buying stock here after back-to-back games where he had 20 or more.
Poole is simply too inconsistent to trust at a number this high.
Coby White OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been on fire over his last five games, averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, easily clearing this prop in all five games.
Now, on the second night of a back-to-back, I think White has a favorable matchup against a San Antonio Spurs team that ranks 25th in the league in defensive rating.
White’s scoring is going to be there almost every night – and he’s taken at least 12 shots in every game since Nov. 26 – but it’s the assists and rebounds that intrigue me.
Since Nov. 26, White is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On the season, he’s averaging 8.3 rebound chances and 9.3 assists chances per game.
From Jan. 1 on? He’s averaging 8.7 rebounding chances and 10.5 assist chances per game. If he can score in the high teens, he’s a great bet to go OVER this prop.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.