Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Damian Lillard, Victor Wembanyama)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Before the Thanksgiving Day rolls around, we have one more day of NBA action with 14 games to dive into!
I've narrowed it down to my three favorite plays, and I'm hoping we can stay hot after going 18-7 over the last eight days! You can find my whole record below, or follow my picks in my daily column and on my Twitter (or X) @peterdewey2.
Tonight, we're looking at a pair of player props -- one for Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard -- and a moneyline parlay between two up-and-coming Western Conference teams.
Here are the plays for Wednesday, Nov. 22:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 52-42-1 (+5.12 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 677-599-10 (+45.06 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-115)
- Damian Lillard OVER 31.5 Points and Assist (-115)
- Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets ML Parlay (+102)
Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-115)
I am shocked to see Victor Wembanyama’s rebounds prop back down to 8.5 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
Over his last 10 games, Wembanyama has nine or more rebounds in nine of them – pushing his season average up to 9.1 boards per game.
The only game he didn’t? Monday against these Clippers. The San Antonio Spurs were blown out in that game, losing by 25 points, and the Spurs young star played just over 26 minutes in that game.
San Antonio may get Devin Vassell (questionable) back in action on Wednesday, which should keep the game closer on Wednesday. Since the start of November, Wemby is averaging 9.7 rebounds per game in 30.3 minutes per game.
I think he gets closer to that number on Wednesday if the Spurs can keep this close.
Damian Lillard OVER 31.5 Points and Assist (-115)
This is a tough matchup for Damian Lillard against the Boston Celtics, but the Milwaukee Bucks star has seen his prop number drop to 24.5 points in this game.
I debated taking that, but I love his points and assists prop because he’s been on a heater over his last four games. Dame is averaging 28.3 points and 9.3 assists per game over his last four matchups, putting up double-digit dimes in two of those games.
Dame is a threat to go for 30 at any moment (four times already this season), and he has been playmaking at a higher level – something the team will need against Boston.
As good as the Celtics are defensively, this number is right around Dame’ season average, and I think he could go over in what should be a closer game.
Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets ML Parlay (+102)
Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 against the spread as home favorites this season, but I like taking them on the moneyline with Jalen Williams ruled out for this game.
Chicago has not been great this season – ranking 23rd in the NBA in net rating.
I love the Thunder to win at home with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a heater as of late, scoring 28 or more points in seven of his last eight games.
Houston Rockets Moneyline
The Houston Rockets remain one of the most undervalued teams in the NBA, and I’m going to roll with them as home favorites against Memphis.
The Grizzlies are just 3-10 on the season, and they rank 24th in the NBA in net rating. Houston, led by one of the best defenses in the league, is 10th in the league in net rating.
We need to change the perception of Houston from previous seasons, as Ime Udoka has this tema clicking with the league’s No. 6 defense through the first month of the season.
