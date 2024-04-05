Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Donte DiVincenzo, Kristaps Porzingis)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Friday, April 5.
By Peter Dewey
After a few average NBA betting days, I’m looking to turn things around with four picks on April 5, including three player’ props.
Friday night’s NBA action is loaded with key matchups for playoff implications:
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
- Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics
- Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
With so much on the line, here’s how I’m using three of these games to target props for players that have a lot to play for tonight.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 311-289-13 (+0.098 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 936-847-21 (+40.04 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 225.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-120) – 0.5 unit
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) – 0.5 unit
This is a dream matchup for Donte DiVincenzo since the Chicago Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
DiVincenzo takes a ton of shots from beyond the arc – attempting double-digit shots from deep in six of his last seven games. Over that stretch, the New York Knicks guard has made five or more shots from deep in five of them.
Since Julius Randle was injured, DiVincenzo has been the No. 2 option for the Knicks on offense, averaging 21.4 points on 12.4 3-point attempts per game (4.8 makes per game).
Given that volume, I have to take Donte to go OVER this number against one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
Nikola Vucevic is in a prime spot to rack up the boards on Friday night against the New York Knicks, who have given up some big rebounding games to Victor Wembanyama and Josh Giddey in their last five matchups.
Vooch missed the first meeting with New York this season, but he’s been attacking the glass as of late. He has 11 or more boards in 10 of his last 16 games, averaging 10.6 rebounds per game over that stretch.
He’s also putting up 16.9 rebound chances per game in his last 15 games, so the chances will be there. New York has struggled on the glass when Isaiah Hartenstein sits, especially with Mitchell Robinson on a minutes limit.
Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks UNDER 225.5 (-112) – 0.5 unit
There are a lot of interesting trends in this game, including these being two of the best teams in the NBA against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, but I’m taking the UNDER instead.
The last two meetings between these teams have finished with 204 and 208 combined points, and Golden State has actually fallen short of this number pretty often in recent games.
The Warriors have gone under this total in six of their last eight games, ranking No. 5 in the NBA in defensive rating over that stretch.
Since this is the second night of a back-to-back, we could see some tired legs in this one.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 Blocks (-120) – 0.5 unit
I’m a big fan of this prop for Kristaps Porzingis, who blocked six shots in his last matchup with the Kings.
KP has multiple blocks in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging 1.9 blocks per game on the season.
While Domantas Sabonis is tough in the paint, he also plays out of the post a lot, giving Porzingis a chance to get some deflected shots or blocks out of that action. Given his recent stretch of blocking shots, KP is worth a shot at this price.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.