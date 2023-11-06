Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
It's been a bit of a slow start to the season in our NBA Best Bets, but I'm looking to turn things around with Monday's gigantic NBA slate. We're looking at five different props (some in a parlay) and one moneyline pick to make.
The NBA is OFF tomorrow for Election Day, so bettors are going to want to get their fix of The Association tonight, especially with so many stars in action.
We're targeting one of those stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to bounce back and have a big game against the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 20-23-1 (-4.39 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 645-580-10 (+35.55 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Boston Celtics Moneyline (-142) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Sixers-Wizards Player Prop Parlay (+115)
- Ben Simmons OVER 15.5 Assists and Rebounds (+100)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 25.5 Points (-140)
Boston Celtics Moneyline (-142) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
This line has been dropping in the Boston-Minnesota game after the Celtics were 3.5-point favorites (now 2.5) earlier in the day.
The Celtics are the only undefeated team left in the NBA, and they’ve been elite on both sides of the ball – No. in ORTG, No. 7 in DRTG.
I think Boston’s small lineups will be a problem for the Wolves, who want to play big with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor at the same time.
Minnesota is undefeated at home, but I’m not putting too much stock into that with the way Boston has started this season.
Give me the C’s to win outright on Monday.
Sixers-Wizards Player Prop Parlay (+115)
This is a little alternate line parlay, as I don’t mind some of the full lines for these players, but I’m worried with an 11.5-point spread that they could fall short due to the blowout potential in this matchup.
So, I lowered everyone’s props to hope they can hit early – maybe even before we get to the fourth quarter.
Tyrese Maxey 25+ PRA
Tyrese Maxey has fallen short of this line just one time all season, and I expect him to have a big game against a Washington team that ranks 29th in the NBA in defensive rating.
The Wizards also play at the fastest pace in the NBA, so there should be plenty of possessions to go around. After tallying just 23 PRA against the Toronto Raptors, Maxey bounced back with 37 PRA on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.
He could end up reaching this on points alone tonight.
Tobias Harris 12+ Points
I love this play for Tobias Harris against a weak Washington defense.
Harris has at least 15 points in every game this season, and the Sixers forward has taken double-digit shots in each of his last four games.
While I am worried about Harris keeping up his efficiency (64.9 percent from the field 44.4 percent from 3), I do think he gets enough looks against a porous defense to put up 12 points. I prefer this to taking him to go OVER 15.5 (his regular line).
Kyle Kuzma 18+ Points
Kyle Kuzma is 5-for-5 on clearing 20.5 points this season, so I love him to get 18+ in this matchup.
Kuzma’s score so well because of the high volume of shots he’s getting this season.
The former Los Angeles Lakers forward has taken at least 15 shots in every game and is averaging 22.8 points per game on 19.8 field goal attempts this season.
Washington’s offense is just 20th in the league, but Kuzma isn’t the reason why. I expect him to keep up his high-scoring season tonight.
Ben Simmons OVER 15.5 Assists and Rebounds (+100)
Ben Simmons did not play in the Brooklyn Nets’ last game, but he’s been terrific at stuffing the stat sheet so far this season – and I think he does again tonight.
The former All-Star is averaging 7.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Nets, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in four of his five games this season.
The one game he fell short? Simmons still finished with 15 rebounds and assists. The Milwaukee Bucks are 28th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, so I expect Simmons to have a big rebounding game tonight, and he should be able to rack up some assists as the team’s primary playmaker.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 25.5 Points (-140)
We’re buying low on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his points prop as it continues to fall due to his decrease in usage early this season.
The Bucks superstar is still finding his way in this offense with Damian Lillard in the fold, taking just 10 shots in the team's last game, but he’s still cleared this line twice this season.
Giannis averaged 31.1 points per game on 20.3 shots per game last season, but he’s seen his offensive volum dip to 15.4 per game so far this season.
He’s due for more looks, and with this prop sinking to 25.5, I think it’s the perfect time to take the OVER. The Nets come into this game ranking 24th in the league in defensive rating, and they don’t have defensive anchor Nic Claxton to slow down Giannis in the paint.
This could be a big bounce back game for him.
