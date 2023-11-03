NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play)

Nets prop Game 5



Ben O16.5 Reb+AST (-120)



Injuries are squeezing props out, but Simmons usage in non scoring categories are nuts.



12 potential assists, 14.8 reb chances.



Bulls 23rd in reb%, 21st in Drtg. Do play slow (29th in pace) but if Simmons gets his minutes he should… https://t.co/dWmLofX7zP