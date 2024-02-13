Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kings-Suns and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
By Peter Dewey
With just a few days to go until the NBA All-Star break, we have a shorter six-game slate on Tuesday night that features some intriguing matchups between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.
Plus, the two best teams against the spread (OKC and Orlando) go head-to-head on TNT in the early window.
I have three players that I'm betting on Tuesday night, with the potential of adding more if we get off to a strong start in the Bucks-Heat game.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 209-195-9 (-2.67 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 834-753-18 (+37.27 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves ML Parlay (-149)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
- Sacramento Kings +5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns
Milwaukee Bucks-Minnesota Timberwolves ML Parlay (-149)
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee already has eight and seven point wins over the Heat this season, and now the team gets a crack at the team without Jimmy Butler and two of its leading ball-handlers (Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson) on Tuesday.
I don’t ever want to count out an Erik Spoelstra coached team, but this is going to take a heroic performance for Miami to win this game – if the Bucks play their stars in this meeting.
I’d be shocked to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard sit after neither played more than 30 minutes last night. In fact, Lillard was needed for just 22:42 of game time.
While the Bucks are just 12-14-1 ATS as home favorites, the team is 2-0 ATS against Miami. We simply need the Bucks to win here – and they are 23-6 this season at Fiserv Forum.
This should be a game where Milwaukee just has too much offensive firepower, as Miami ranks just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating this season and 27th in points per game and is now down its top scorer.
I’ll ride with the Bucks to sweep their back-to-back.
Minnesota Timberwolves
I love the Minnesota Timberwolves to pick up a win against a Portland Trail Blazers team that they beat by 23 points earlier this season.
Portland is down a few key offensive players in Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe, and the Wolves’ defense held Anfernee Simons to a season worst 0-for-10 shooting in the first meeting between these teams.
While Minnesota is just 9-10 ATS as a road favorite, the team is 14-5 straight up in those games. I think the Wolves can take home the second leg of his parlay.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
With Butler out, there is one player who seems to benefit the most in the Heat offense:
Rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The UCLA product is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 16 games without Butler, and he had cleared this total in four straight games before going down with an injury last month.
Jaquez has played a smaller role since, but I expect him to step up on Tuesday night. He’s cleared this line in 12 of 16 games without Butler, including the team’s Nov. 28 matchup against the Bucks.
Sacramento Kings +5 (-110) vs. Phoenix Suns
There are some trends that line up nicely in this game -- if you plan on betting on the Kings.
Sacramento is 8-5 ATS as a road underdog this season while the Suns have struggled as home favorites, going just 8-14-1 ATS on the season.
This is the fourth meeting between these teams, and Phoenix’s lone win was a two-point one at home back on Jan. 16.
SAC is 4-1 ATS when set as an underdog of four or more points in the 2023-24 season, and I think the team is at least able to hang around in this matchup. The Kings put up a bit of a clunker against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they have matched up well with the Suns all season long.
