Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Jalen Brunson, Klay Thompson)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA is BACK after a day away for the holiday, and it's no time like the present to add to one of the best stretches of my NBA betting career.
Over the last nine days of NBA action, I have gone 21-7 in my picks, pushing this season's record to up nearly eight units. Wednesday night was a resounding success with a three-pick sweep before the off day.
Since it's the day after Thanksgiving, I just want to shout out all my loyal readers and followers out there because you guys make this even more fun when we win and lose together.
Lately, we've been winning a lot, and I'm looking to keep that going on Friday' 10-game slate with these four plays.
Here are the plays for Friday, Nov. 24:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 55-42-1 (+7.88 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 680-599-10 (+47.82 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Sam Hauser OVER 7.5 Points (-125)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
- Klay Thompson OVER 16.5 Points (-135)
- New Orleans Pelicans +5 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Sam Hauser OVER 7.5 Points (-125)
This prop is criminally low for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser, who is averaging 9.5 points per game this season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from 3.
With Jrue Holiday out for this game because of an ankle injury, Hauser should see an even bigger offensive role on Friday afternoon.
The sharpshooting forward has scored eight or more points in 11 of his 15 games this season, including nine of his last 10. Hauser is also getting a steady diet of shots on a nightly basis – taking 7.6 shots (6.9 3-pointers) per game over his last 10 matchups.
Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
There’s a lot of disrespect for Jalen Brunson in the prop market right now.
Not only is the New York Knicks guard undervalued in this prop, but he’s been so in several games in a row – allowing us to hit on a few OVERs.
That’s the case again on Friday against the Miami Heat. Brunson’s prop is set at 22.5, yet he’s scored 23 or more points in six of his last seven and eight of his last 10 games.
Not only that, but Brunson torched Miami in the playoffs last season, averaging 31.0 points per game and clearing this number five times in the six games in the series.
Now, the Heat don’t have Gabe Vincent – their primary Brunson defender last season – even on the roster! The Knicks point guard should have a big game at home.
Klay Thompson OVER 16.5 Points (-135)
Is Klay Thompson finally getting hot?
The Golden State Warriors star has scored 20 and 23 points in his last two games, shooting 11-for-21 from beyond the arc in those matchups.
He gets a very favorable home matchup on Friday against a San Antonio Spurs team that ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rating, 28th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage.
This is a recipe for Klay to stay hot in a game that the Warriors have to win.
New Orleans Pelicans +5 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the better teams against the spread this season – going 9-5-1 – and they are set as sizable dogs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Los Angeles has covered just twice this season since trading for James Harden – once in a loss to Denver and once in a blowout win over San Antonio.
I don’t see the team rolling over New Orleans – even at home – in this game. The Pelicans will have both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in action, and I think the team’s defense (13th in the NBA) can do enough to keep this close.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.