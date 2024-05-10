Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Josh Hart, Anthony Edwards)
By Peter Dewey
Two teams are looking to avoid 3-0 series deficits on Friday, but I’m not looking to any side for my NBA Best Bets…
It’s a prop night!
In the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers matchup, I’m targeting Mr. Minutes himself – Josh Hart – as he’s likely to gut out another 48-minute performance in Game 3, which could lead to some big numbers.
Then, in the night game, I am going back to the well for an Anthony Edwards prop as he has a chance to pack up the defending champs.
Let’s break down the picks for this playoff action!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 352-353-13 (-3.65 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 977-911-21 (+36.28 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Josh Hart OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+105) – 0.5 unit
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Josh Hart OVER 35.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+105) – 0.5 unit
Josh Hart is going to play the entire game – barring a blowout for the Knicks in Game 3 – especially after OG Anunoby injured his hamstring in Game 2.
Hart has been terrific all postseason, averaging 18.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He’s going to have an even larger role on the glass if Anunoby sits, and it’s worth noting that Hart has grabbed 13 or more rebounds in six out of the eight playoff games the Knicks have played.
That gives him a terrific floor in this prop, and with Tom Thibodeau’s rotation getting shorter by the second, Hart is going to have the ball in his hands a ton to rack up numbers in Game 3. He’s cleared 35.5 PRA in three straight games and five of eight playoff games overall this season.
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Anthony Edwards’ points prop has dropped a point since he failed to go OVER 28.5 points in Game 2, but it was no fault of his own.
Edwards shot 11-for-17 from the field and scored 27 points in Game 2, but the Timberwolves were able to rest him down the stretch since they blew Denver out.
Hopefully, for the sake of this prop, Game 3 is a little closer with Denver essentially fighting for its season on Friday.
Edwards has scored 33 or more points in four of his six playoff games, shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3 for the entire postseason. I expect him to still see a major workload (he’s taking 21.3 shots per game) in Game 3.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.