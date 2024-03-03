Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Josh Hart, RJ Barrett and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Sunday, March 3.
By Peter Dewey
We're nearly back in the green in the NBA this season after a 2-for-2 showing on Saturday night by betting on LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Sunday's NBA slate brings eight games, but I'm heavily focused on the prop market in two of them, and bringing a moneyline parlay to the table as we look to break over the +0.00 units mark on the season.
Since Monday, I've hit 19-of-28 bets in the NBA, so why not keep the train rolling for today's action?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 246-231-10 (-1.17 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 871-789-19 (+38.77 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Josh Hart OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Josh Hart 10+ Rebounds (+115) – 0.5 unit
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
- RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers ML Parlay (-153) – 0.5 unit
Josh Hart OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125) – 0.5 unit
This prop has been absolute money for Josh Hart, who played 47 of 48 minutes for the Knicks in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Since Julius Randle and OG Anunoby went down on Jan. 27, Hart has cleared 13.5 rebounds and assists in 13 of his 14 games. He also cleared it on Jan. 27.
Hart is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game over this stretch, and he dominated against Golden State with 18 rebounds and seven assists. Hart has 11 games with double-digit rebounds in this 14-game stretch. Which is why I’m also taking his alternate rebounds prop at 10+ (+115 at DK).
I love taking him to go OVER this rebound and assists prop against a Cleveland team that he tormented on the glass last postseason.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-125) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying low on Donte DiVincenzo after two of his worst shooting games of the season, including a 2-for-12 shooting night against the Warriors.
DiVincenzo has made four or more shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his last 13 games, and he’s shooting 38.8 percent from 3 over that stretch despite attempting 12.7 3-pointers per game.
Donte has taken double-digit attempts from beyond the arc in 10 of those 13 games, a great floor for him to clear this prop. I love the OVER for him in Cleveland.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120) – 0.5 unit
Immanuel Quickley has been thriving as of late, taking 15 or more shots in five straight games and averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over that stretch.
We saw Quickley step up when players were down during his Knicks tenure, and now he’s likely going to be the No. 1 or No. 2 option on offense until Scottie Barnes (broken hand) can return.
Quickley has shot a ton of 3-pointers as of late – 9.6 per game over this five-game stretch – and he should torch a Charlotte team that is 26th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage and 29th in the league in defensive rating.
RJ Barrett OVER 22.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Another Raptor that should benefit from Barnes’ absence is RJ Barrett, who is averaging 20.7 points per game since being traded to Toronto.
Barrett has scored over 22.5 points in four of his last five games, and now he should see an uptick in usage with Barnes out. Barrett is averaging 14.6 field goal attempts per game during his time in Toronto, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see that number jump closer to 17 or 18 with Barnes out.
One of Barrett or Quickley will likely see a massive usage increase, so why not bet on both to play at a high level?
Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers ML Parlay (-153) – 0.5 unit
Boston Celtics
Boston is the best home team in the NBA, going 28-3 at TD Garden, and the team is a massive favorite against the Golden State Warriors.
I am worried about Stephen Curry (questionable) in this game, as I wouldn't mind a player on the Warriors’ spread if he plays. Regardless, I think Boston wins this game. Keep an eye on my Twitter/X (@peterdewey2) and Betstamp (@peter2dewey), because I may take Golden State to cover as well if Curry is ruled in.
Cleveland Cavaliers
I’m hedging that Donovan Mitchell returns for this game after missing Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons, but regardless the Cavs are in a good spot with the Knicks so banged up.
Cleveland is 20-10 straight up at home, and the Knicks have dropped seven of their last 10 with Julius Randle and OG Anunoby still out. New York is also just 12-23 against teams above .500 this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.