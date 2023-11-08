Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Julius Randle, Lakers, Thunder)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Another night, and another four picks to make in the NBA!
After a strong 3-1 showing on Monday, we're looking to inch closer to the green on the season with two spread picks and two player props on Wednesday night.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 23-24-1 (-2.53 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 648-581-10 (+37.42 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets
- Oklahoma City Thunder +2 (-105) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Julius Randle OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
This is the ultimate buy-low spot on Julius Randle, especially since we saw him put together a solid game in the team’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Randle has taken at least 20 shots in three games this season, including his last two matchups. He’s going to get the looks, and at this volume it’s hard not to bet on him to go OVER 19.5 points.
After a brutal start to the season efficiency wise, Randle was 9-for-21 (3-for-8 from 3) in his last game – leading to a 27-point showing.
The San Antonio Spurs rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating, so I expect the Knicks – who have struggled on offense – to turn things around a bit in this matchup.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
This number for Knicks wing Josh Hart is insanely mispriced so I’m hammering it against the Spurs, who play at a fast pace and are one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
The Knicks lead the league in rebounding percentage and are No. 2 in defensive rating, partially because of Hart’s prowess on the glass.
This season, Hart is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, clearing this prop in his last five contests. The big difference? Hart had no assists in his first two games of the season, and since then he is averaging 4.0 assists per game.
I expect him to have a big role against the Spurs after playing 32 minutes in the team’s last game – despite RJ Barrett returning to the lineup.
Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis appears to be on track to play in this game, and that’s a good sign for the team covering the spread on the road against Houston.
I think the Houston Rockets are a little overvalued here after beating a shorthanded Sacramento team twice and the Charlotte Hornets to move to 3-3 on the season.
The Lakers are in need of a bounce-back win, and they likely handle Miami if Davis didn’t go down in the middle of the game last time out. With Rui Hachimura returning from a concussion tonight, Los Angeles has the depth to beat a Houston team that has benefitted from some easier competition as of late.
If there’s one key thing to note – LeBron James is facing Dillon Brooks again, and he dominated him in last season’s playoffs. Brooks talked a lot of trash in that series, so don’t be shocked if James wants to make a statement in their first meeting this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder +2 (-105) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been elite against the spread once again this season, going 5-2 through their first seven games.
Last season, the team was 10-10 against the spread as a home underdog, and I think it is live to upset this Cleveland Cavaliers team on Wednesday night.
The Thunder won the first meeting between these teams in Cleveland – although Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both did not play.
However, the Cavs are without Isaac Okoro tonight – the team’s best perimeter defender – which could make for a nightmare defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Cleveland has really struggled on offense this season, ranking 27th in the NBA in offensive rating, and it’s led to the team ranking 18th in the league in net rating.
I don’t love laying points with the Cavs on the road, especially since Allen is still working his way back into his normal role, playing 27:56 or less in each of his two games this season.
The Thunder have been elite underdogs for multiple seasons now, and I’m going to trust them again on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.