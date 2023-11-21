Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Keyonte George, Magic-Raptors)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
I'm riding high in my NBA best bets over the last week, going 16-6 over the last seven days, including a perfect 3-0 sweep on Monday night!
The NBA has five games -- all In-Season Tournament matchups -- on Tuesday night, and I have a few plays to dive into for the slate.
This is a tougher NBA slate with three favorites of seven or more points, but we can always turn the prop market to get us some wins.
Here are the plays for Tuesday, Nov. 21:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 50-41-1 (+4.45 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 675-598-10 (+44.39 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Orlando Magic Moneyline (-125) vs. Toronto Raptors
- Tobias Harris OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
- Keyonte George OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
Orlando Magic Moneyline (-125) vs. Toronto Raptors
This is just the second time all season Orlando has been favored at home, but the team covered the spread as a favorite in that game.
Overall, the Magic are an impressive 10-3 against the spread so far this season.
The Raptors aren’t bad ATS, going 7-6 overall and 4-4 as an underdog.
Both of these teams rank in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating, but Orlando is elite on that end of the floor – No. 2 in defensive rating.
The Magic are one of the few teams that have the size and length to deal with the Raptors, and I think they stay hot at home on Tuesday. I’ll forget the points and simply take them to win.
Tobias Harris OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
I’m returning to this prop after it missed on Sunday for Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Harris has seen more touches with James Harden in Los Angeles, and he’s cleared 22.5 points and rebounds in 11 of his 13 games this season. This line change feels like a major overreaction to his 10-point game on Sunday.
Harris is averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.
I think he’s going to bounce back against the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Keyonte George OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
This is a pretty simple handicap for another player that I bet on Sunday – and won on.
George has picked up seven or more assists in four of his five games since being inserted into the starting lineup, averaging 8.8 assists per game.
He’s now taking on a Los Angeles Lakers team that allows the 11th most assists per game in the NBA this season. I’m loving George in this uptempo Utah offense.
