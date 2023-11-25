Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for LeBron James, John Collins)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
There is a very high chance that I'm on the greatest hot streak I've ever been on betting the NBA.
Over the last 10 days of NBA action, yours truly is 24-8 (75 percent!) on my NBA plays, pushing our season record to up over nine units through the first month.
Yesterday was yet another successful day, going 3-for-4 in the 10-game slate on Friday.
Let's keep the good times rolling in Saturday's NBA Best Bets!
Here are the plays for Saturday, Nov. 25:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 58-43-1 (+9.40 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 683-600-10 (+49.34 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- LeBron James OVER 40.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- John Collins OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
- John Collins to Record a Double-Double (+245) -- 0.5 unit
LeBron James OVER 40.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
It’s a homecoming for LeBron James, and he’s got a chance to go off against a Cleveland team that hasn’t been as good on defense this season as it was in the 2022-23 campaign.
I love this prop for LeBron – especially if this game stays close. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has dropped at least 26 points in his last five games where he’s played more than 30 minutes.
Not only that, but LeBron has cleared 40.5 PRA in five of his last seven games – averaging 27.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game over that stretch. His assist numbers are on the rise, as he’s only averaging 6.7 per game this season.
Plus, LeBron has gone off in his recent games in Cleveland.
His last four games in Cleveland as a member of the Lakers, James has recorded 42, 60, 60 and 53 points, rebounds and assists in those matchups. I expect him to give his hometown crowd a show on Saturday.
John Collins OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-110)
I’m going back to the John Collins well with not one, but two picks for tonight’s game.
Let’s start with Collins’ rebounds prop.
The Jazz forward is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game this season, yet his prop is set at 7.5 in this game against a New Orleans Pelicans team that has struggled on the glass this season. New Orleans is just 19th in the league in rebounding percentage and allowing 45.5 opponent rebounds per game – 25th in the NBA.
The Pelicans are also on the second night of a back-to-back, so there could be some tired legs against Utah.
With Lauri Markkanen out (even though Walker Kessler is probable), Collins should have a major role for the Jazz on Saturday. He’s cleared 7.5 rebounds in 10 of his 15 games this season.
John Collins to Record a Double-Double (+245) -- 0.5 unit
Let’s take it a step further with Collins and bet on him to record a double-double tonight as well.
Collins has a double-double in four of his last five games, and his role should be expanding with Markkanen sidelined. On the season, Collins already has eight double-doubles, many coming with Lauri in the lineup.
If he can clear his rebounds prop, Collins is in a good spot to score 10 points, as he’s been in double figures in every game this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.