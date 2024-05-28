Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards)
By Peter Dewey
Can the Dallas Mavericks sweep the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals?
Oddsmakers are optimistic it will happen, favoring the Mavericks by 2.5 points for the second straight game in Dallas after the Mavs took a 3-0 series lead on Sunday night.
Minnesota has struggled in clutch time, and the poor shooting from Karl-Anthony Towns has killed the Wolves’ chances of truly getting back in the series. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit, but will the Mavs finish the job – and give themselves some extra days off – with a win on Tuesday night?
I’m staying away from a side in this matchup and instead focusing on two star players to step up their game in such a crucial matchup.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 375-377-13 (-5.22 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 1000-935-21 (+34.71 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Anthony Edwards hinted before Game 3 that he was going to be more aggressive, and he responded by scoring 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting from the field.
After Dereck Lively II left with a neck injury, it was noticeable that Ant and the Wolves were able to get to the rim easier when Daniel Gafford was out of the game and Dwight Powell was in.
I would be shocked to see Lively play in Game 4, which could help Edwards go OVER this number for the first time in this series.
While the All-Star guard has not been efficient, I have a hard time fading Edwards if he’s going to shoot over 20 shots.
I expect Ant and the Wolves to leave everything on the floor in Game 4, which could lead to another massive usage rate for Edwards on Tuesday night.
Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
I’ve been betting this prop for Luka Doncic all series, and I’m going back to the well on Tuesday night with this number still at just 30.5.
Doncic has 33, 32 and 33 points in his three games in this series, clearing 30.5 points in four of his last five playoff games.
Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game in the regular season, and he’s starting to find his scoring punch in this series after a slower start to the playoffs – partially due to knee and ankle injuries.
I’m not going to shy away from taking one of the league’s best scorers to clear this prop in a closeout game on Tuesday.
