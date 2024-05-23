Betsided

Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Myles Turner, Celtics-Pacers Game 2)

BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the playoff action on Thursday, May 23.

By Peter Dewey

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
It wasn’t easy for the Boston Celtics in Game 1, as they needed a miraculous shot from Jaylen Brown to force overtime to eventually beat the Indiana Pacers and take a 1-0 series lead. 

Boston is now favored by nine points in Game 2, and it’s possible that Game 1 was the wake-up game that the Celtics have needed all postseason – they lost Game 2 in each of their first two series – to turn them into the team that dominated all regular season. 

In Game 1, I had two plays, one for Pascal Siakam and one for the Celtics in the first half. Only Siakam came through, but I’m going back to the well – with an added play – in Game 2.

NBA Best Bets Record to Date

  • 2023-24 season record: 366-374-13 (-7.18 units)
  • Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 991-932-21 (+32.75 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

  • Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120) – 0.5 unit
  • Boston Celtics First Half -5 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit
  • Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit

Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-120) – 0.5 unit

Myles Turner hit two or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his five games in the regular season, and he poured in three made shots from 3 on four attempts.

Boston had a hard time guarding the pick-and-pop for Indiana with Turner and Siakam as the roll men. 

This postseason, Turner is shooting 47.3 percent from the 3-point range this postseason, averaging 2.5 made shots from 3 per game. 

I think this line is way too low for him in Game 2. 

Boston Celtics First Half -5 (-110) vs. Indiana Pacers – 0.5 unit

Yes, the Boston Celtics failed to cover the first-half spread in Game 1, but I’m going to trust them in Game 2. 

The Celtics are 62-30-1 against the spread in the first half this season, and they had multiple double-digit leads in the first half in Game 1, but wilted down the stretch of the first half. 

I expect the C’s to come out firing on Thursday after they were tested in Game 1 – similarly to how they dominated Game 3 in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs. 

Indiana also shot nearly 60 percent in the first half, and it’s unlikely that it remains that hot in Game 2 – especially since it shot well in Game 7 on Sunday as well. 

I’ll trust the C’s to get off to a strong start.  

Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit

I am surprised that this line is back at 20.5 points for Siakam after he scored 24 points on 23 shots in Game 1.

Siakam dominated in the pick-and-roll in the fourth quarter, and he now has 22 or more points in four of his last six playoff games with one of the games under this number being a 20-point showing in Game 7. 

The Pacers forward has attempted over 20 shots in two of his last three games, scoring 25 and 24 in those games. 

Boston doesn’t have a great one-on-one matchup for Siakam, and the Pacers attacked Al Horford all night long with Siakam in the high post. I expect him to have a major role again in Game 2.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

