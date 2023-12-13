Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Rockets, Knicks, Pacers-Bucks)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's NBA best bets were ruined by a Nikola Jokic ejection, as he was well on his way to his rebounds prop (nine in the first half) before getting tossed late in the second quarter.
Not ideal, but that's not going to stop us from looking to bounce back on Wednesday night with four picks for the nine games in action.
I have a little something for everyone, including a spread pick, total, player prop and a two-pick parlay in the New York Knicks-Utah Jazz game to close the night.
We're still up nearly five units on the season, but a sweep on Wednesday night would be pretty fun, no?
Let's break down the four picks for Dec. 13:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 82-67-3 (+4.59 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 707-625-12 (+44.53 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Houston Rockets -7.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 10.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks UNDER 258.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks Parlay (-135)
Houston Rockets -7.5 (-110) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets are my favorite spread bet of the night, and it’s a pretty simple breakdown.
Houston is 3-0-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and the team is one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 10-1 straight up.
Now, the Rockets take on the lowly Memphis Grizzlies, who are just 3-4 ATS as road underdogs, losing those games by an average margin of 9.6 points per game.
Desmond Bane is questionable for this game for Memphis, and the team may struggle on offense regardless against a Houston team that is No. 2 in the league in defensive rating.
These teams played in Houston on Nov. 22 with the Rockets winning 111-91. I think they will roll tonight.
Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 10.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
This is the first of two half-unit plays I have, but it’s one of my favorite props on the board.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is getting back into the rotation after his injury from getting hit by a vehicle earlier this season, and he’s cleared 10.5 points in two of his three games since returning. On the season, Oubre has just three games under this number and is averaging 14.5 points per game.
His minutes are down since the injury, but Oubre has attempted eight, nine and eight shots since returning including at least three shots from deep in each game.
He could have a big showing against a weak Detroit team. Remember, Oubre can score in bunches when given the chance. He averaged 20.3 points per game last season in Charlotte.
Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks UNDER 258.5 (-110) – 0.5 unit
Two of the best offenses in the NBA square off on Wednesday night, and I’m taking the… UNDER?
This is just a half unit play, but I love the UNDER in this game as I think the hype around this Indiana offense is getting too high. This is the highest total in NBA history if it stands at 258.5.
The Pacers failed to clear this total in any of their last four games, and both their games against the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen short of this number (247 and 250 points in those matchups).
I’m sure we see some offensive fireworks, but these teams are combining for 250.2 points per game on the season. That’s eight short of this total.
I may get bitten by this one, but 258.5 is just way too big of a number for my liking.
New York Knicks Parlay (-135)
- Jalen Brunson 20+ Points
- New York Knicks Moneyline
The New York Knicks take on the Utah Jazz tonight, and I have a simple little parlay for this one.
Jalen Brunson 20+ Points
Let’s start with Jalen Brunson, who has scored 20 or more points in 14 of his last 15 games and all but five games this season.
He should be in line for a big game against a Utah team that is in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating. Plus, with Immanuel Quickley questionable, Brunson may have an even bigger role than usual.
He played nearly 39 minutes with Quickley out on Monday.
New York Knicks Moneyline
I also like the Knicks to win this game, but I’m wary about laying the six points with Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler all questionable tonight.
New York is a league best 4-0 ATS as a road favorite, and it should be able to handle a Utah team that has given up a ton of points as of late to the likes of Dallas, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers.
This parlay isn’t going to help you retire, but I think it’s a pretty easy winner on Wednesday.
