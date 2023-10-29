Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Victor Wembanyama, Bucks, Warriors)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Sunday's NBA action has several stars in action with the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings all taking the court.
I am eyeing a young team though with a potential superstar in Victor Wembanyama, in the prop market. The San Antonio Spurs have a couple of players that you should consider betting on Sunday, and I also have a -- to pick as well.
Here's how we stand through the first five days of the 2023-24 NBA season:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 10-9 (+0.91 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 635-566-9 (+40.85 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
After just a 1-3 showing on Saturday, we're looking to find some value after a strong showing on Friday night. It's early in the season, but there are still plenty of lines for us to take advantage of before the oddsmakers adjust.
NBA Best Bets Today
Victor Wembanyama OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
I’m going back to the well with Wemby, who hit this prop when the number was 26.5 against the Houston Rockets on Friday night – although he needed overtime to get it done.
I still think there is positive regression coming for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Just look at Wembanyama’s first two games. He finished with 22 PRA in just 23 minutes due to foul trouble in the team’s season opener, shooting an impressive 6-for-9 from the field.
Then, in his second game he stayed out of foul trouble to play 31 minutes, but he struggled with his shot – going 7-for-19 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3. But, when overtime came, he turned it on to finish with 21 points, 12 boards and one assist.
The kid can play, and I think with a slightly more efficient shooting night, he could have a field day against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers have allowed 111 and 120 points in their first two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. The team is also just 22nd in rebounding percentage, a good sign for Wemby racking up secondary stats outside of scoring the ball.
I’ll gladly take the OVER now that we need one less PRA than we did on Friday.
Jeremy Sochan OVER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Another Spur?
That’s right, I think we’re getting some value on San Antonio’s lottery pick from the 2022 NBA Draft – Jeremy Sochan.
Sochan has been the de-facto point guard for the Spurs so far this season, and he’s playing well, averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
In two games, Sochan has registered 26 and 23 PRA, yet his number is set at just 20.5 for this matchup. He’s not a major scorer, but Sochan is going to get his looks, attempting 21 shots through two games.
He has the size and ability to stuff the stat sheet, and if the Clippers continue to struggle on defense, San Antonio (top 10 in the league in pace) should be able to allow everyone to eat in this game.
I’ve been waiting for oddsmakers to adjust this number, but it hasn’t come yet. So, I’ll gladly take the OVER for another Spurs youngster.
Milwaukee Bucks-Golden State Warriors Moneyline Parlay (-108)
Golden State Warriors Moneyline
The Warriors have moved to 6.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets now that Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable with a foot injury.
With Draymond Green making his season debut, I have a lot of faith in Golden State after it picked up a road win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.
With the New Orleans Pelicans on deck tomorrow, don’t be shocked if Golden State goes all out to win this game.
Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline
I’m not a huge fan of the Atlanta Hawks this season, and Trae Young is in a massive slump shooting the ball to open the season.
Milwaukee won’t have Khris Middleton on Sunday, but the duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo is tough to beat.
The Bucks are one of the freshest teams in the league, playing just one game so far this season.
