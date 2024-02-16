NBA Championship Odds for Every Team at the All-Star Break (Boston Leading Pack)
Breaking down the odds to win the NBA Finals for every NBA team ahead of the All-Star break in the 2023-24 season.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA season has finally reached the All-Star break, and it's a perfect time to see where every squad stacks up in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics are currently leading the way, but with the Western Conference looking as tough as it ever has, there are several teams with +3000 or shorter odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of this season.
With several teams essentially out of the running (especially based on their odds), how should bettors navigate the top contenders? First, let's break down the latest odds to win the title:
NBA Championship Odds at All-Star Break
Boston Celtics Favored to Win the NBA Finals
Boston enters the break with the best record in the NBA, and the team has a six-game cushion on the No. 1 seed in the East.
With the Milwaukee Bucks struggling, Boston looks like the clear favorite to come out of the East, and the team has made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons. Boston has arguably the best top six rotation players in the NBA with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Al Horford.
Cleveland Cavaliers Undervalued in Latest NBA Finals Odds
The Cavs are the No. 2 seed in the East, yet they are behind both the Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks in the odds to win the Finals.
Should Cleveland be getting some more respect?
The team has thrived since the return of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland from injuries, and the Cavs rank No. 2 in the league in defensive rating and No. 4 in net rating. Cleveland could be the best value bet to win the Finals in the NBA.
No Respect for New Western Conference Contenders
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are the top two seeds in the West, but oddsmakers aren't sold that they can win a title.
Both teams have worse odds than the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns to win the title. The Los Angeles Lakers (+2800) are also in the conversation with these teams. Can they prove Vegas wrong this season?
Every Team's Odds to Win the NBA Finals
- Boston Celtics: +260
- Denver Nuggets: +475
- Los Angeles Clippers: +500
- Milwaukee Bucks: +650
- Phoenix Suns: +1400
- New York Knicks: +2200
- Philadelphia 76ers: +2500
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500
- Los Angeles Lakers: +2800
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +2800
- Dallas Mavericks: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Golden State Warriors: +5000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +7000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Indiana Pacers: +12000
- Orlando Magic: +30000
- Atlanta Hawks: +50000
- Utah Jazz: +80000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Houston Rockets: +80000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +100000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers +100000
- San Antonio Spurs: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
