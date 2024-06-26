NBA Championship Odds for Every Team in 2025 (Celtics a Big Favorite to Repeat)
The dust has hardly settled from the Boston Celtics winning championship No. 19 and the parade that follows.
The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which will officially turn the page to next season.
If you’re looking for a long-term investment on who will hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2025, DraftKings has already put out odds on the winner of next year’s NBA Finals.
Here’s a first look at the odds board for the 2025 NBA Finals.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics a Big Favorite to Repeat
The Celtics have already cruised the Boston streets in celebration and have been honored at a Red Sox game for taking out the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals earlier this month.
Boston was the clear-cut best team in the NBA throughout the season, were the favorites across all sportsbooks to win the title and backed it up with a dominating NBA Finals performance.
So it’s no surprise oddsmakers have high hopes of Boston duplicating that success and being the first team to repeat as champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are +290 ($100 bet wins $290) to win the NBA Finals next season. The implied probability of 25.64% may seem low, but it’s the best odds by a wide margin for next season’s winner.
Despite bowing out in the second round of the postseason, the Denver Nuggets are the runner-up on the odds board and the favorite in the Western Conference to win their second title in three seasons at +800, which carries an implied probability of just 11.11%.
Western Conference Remains Loaded
There was a season-long war for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference between the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The top spot eventually went to Oklahoma City, which also fell in the second round of the playoffs.
Those three teams are hovering atop the top-5 on the odds board with the aforementioned Nuggets at +800, the Thunder at +850, then the Timberwolves at +1000. The Timberwolves are actually in a three-way tie for fourth on the board with the Milwaukee Bucks (+1000) and New York Knicks (+1000), the distance runner-ups from the Eastern Conference behind the heavily-favored Celtics.
The reigning Western Conference-champion Mavericks are +1100 to pull off a revenge tour and win it all. The Philadelphia 76ers at +1300 round out the top 8, then there is a giant drop off before you get to the Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors and Phoenix Suns at +3000, which is an implied probability of just 3.23%.
Full Odds Board for 2024-25 NBA Champion
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1000
- New York Knicks: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1100
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Miami Heat: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +6000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Atlanta Hawks: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.