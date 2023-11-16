NBA DFS Sleeper Player Predictions for Today (11/16): Picks for Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson
We only have two NBA games tonight, but that makes it all the easier to choose your best players to pick on Sleeper!
You can watch your picks on some of the game’s best players play out on NBA TV, starting with Nets vs. Heat leading into Thunder vs. Warriors.
Now let’s get into our best NBA Sleeper Picks for tonight.
Bam Adebayo More Than 1.5 Blocks + Steals
Adebayo has been a defensive force again this season, averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals through 10 games – hitting over 1.5 blocks + steals eight times.
Adebayo will be matched up against a depleted Nets team missing Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas tonight, and that should work in his favor.
Center Nic Claxton is typically turnover-avoidant (0.3 per game), but the same can’t be said for some of his teammates, especially backup Day’Ron Sharpe (1.4 per game).
Adebayo has hit this over five times in six career matchups against Claxton, averaging 1 steal and 1 block in those games. Look for history to repeat itself tonight.
Klay Thompson Less than 4.5 3-Pointers Made
Thompson is back in action tonight against Oklahoma City after Tuesday night’s scuffle with Jaden McDaniels, and his line for made 3-pointers is a little lofty.
Golden State’s veteran guard has made more than 4.5 3-pointers in a game just once through 10 games this season. He’s averaged just 7.14 attempts from beyond the arc in seven games this month, making them at a 31.4% clip.
And it’s not as if the Thunder have been bad at defending 3-pointers.
Oklahoma City is 7th in the NBA, allowing 3-pointers at just a 33.7% rate so far this season.
