NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Favored, Anthony Edwards Emerges as T'Wolves Make Western Conference Finals
By Reed Wallach
The conference finals are set and with some surprises in the next round, we have seen some changes in the Finals MVP market.
While Jayson Tatum remains the favorite to win Finals MVP as the Boston Celtics have strengthened its hold as title favorites, but with both underdogs advancing out of the second round, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks have become the second and third choice to win the award.
Here are the updated Finals MVP odds ahead of the conference finals that get started on Tuesday.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Jayson Tatum: +115
- Anthony Edwards: +320
- Luka Doncic: +600
- Jaylen Brown: +650
- Derrick White: +2500
- Kristaps Porzingis: +2500
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +3200
- Kyrie Irving: +3600
- Tyrese Haliburton: +3600
- Pascal Siakam: +6000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayson Tatum Favored to Win NBA Finals MVP
As the odds continue to shade towards the Celtics winning the NBA Championship, Tatum remains the favorite as the team's best player and most likely player to win, close to becoming the odds-on favorite as the Celtics are viewed as massive favorites to make the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.
Boston, despite Tatum being the likely winner, has plenty of contenders for the award with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis all sitting at +2500 or lower.
Meanwhile, out west, two emerging superstars have become the second and third choice to win Finals MVP between Edwards and Doncic. The two players are closely tied to their team's NBA title odds as the Timberwolves are +290 and the Mavericks are +500.
Tyrese Haliburton is predictably the most likely Pacers player to win, but the team is still viewed as a non-starter in NBA title discussions, and that's reflected in the odds as he is a longshot at +3600.
