NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum Odds on Favorite to Win Finals MVP
By Reed Wallach
The NBA Finals are set and a high-powered matchup between the young stars of the league are set to play out with a title on the line.
The Boston Celtics, who have been the best team in the NBA this season, paced by a diverse and potent attack on both ends of the floor, are considerable favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, who are led by the excellent play of Luka Doncic and an elite supporting cast.
The odds for Finals MVP are reflective of a market shaded towards the Celtics, with Jayson Tatum favored to lift the trophy signaling the best player in the series, but Doncic tied closely to the Mavericks odds to win the series.
2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Jayson Tatum: -120
- Luka Doncic: +210
- Jaylen Brown: +600
- Kyrie Irving: +2000
- Derrick White: +3000
- Kristaps Porzingis: +5000
- Jrue Holiday: +5500
- Al Horford: +24000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jayson Tatum Favored to Win Finals MVP
Tatum did not take home Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors in the Celtics sweep of the Pacers, but the odds are still tilted towards the first team All-NBA forward winning it in the Finals.
Tatum, the odds on favorite to win the award, is averaing 26 points per game with 10 rebounds and nearly six assists, but is only shooting 29% from beyond the arc. However, Tatum was massive in the Celtics' pair of wins in Indiana in Game 3 and 4, averaging 31 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists to finish the sweep.
Dallas' path to victory likely lies in Doncic playing at his MVP level. After finishing third in the MVP voting in the regular season, Doncic has been playing like the best player in the world in the postseason, averaging nearly 29 points with almost 10 rebounds and nine assists.
If not for the two superstars, Jaylen Brown is given more than a puncher's chance after taking home Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors behind his clutch play in Game 1 and his near-30 point average.
Boston, though, equipped with plenty of personnel to explode on offense and play timely defense, have plenty of candidates, including Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, in addition to the possible return of Kristaps Porzingis.
Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals is on Thursday, June 6th.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.