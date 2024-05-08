NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings (Anthony Edwards Surging, Jayson Tatum Favored)
By Peter Dewey
It's early to start thinking about the NBA Finals MVP award, but if you want to get plus money on some of the top contenders, it's better to wager on this market sooner rather than later.
For example, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is already down to +145 to win Finals MVP with Boston an odds on favorite to win the title.
These odds can fluctuate a lot, especially since we're still in the second round, but I'm still going to power rank the top players to bet in this market at this point in the postseason.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings Based on Odds
1. Anthony Edwards (+360)
Anthony Edwards has been elite this postseason, averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while leading the Wolves to a perfect 6-0 record.
Minnesota is in the driver's seat to upset the Nuggets after winning two games on the road to open the Western Conference semifinals, so don't be shocked if this number shrinks drastically for Edwards if Minnesota wins Game 3 or 4 at home.
2. Jayson Tatum (+145)
Why is the favorite No. 2?
Well, Jayson Tatum's odds don't offer much value, making him a slight risk if Boston is upset, and the C's have other viable candidates in this market. It was Jaylen Brown and Derrick White who led the way in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, not Tatum.
While this isn't to say that JT can't win Finals MVP, it's hard to bet a +145 favorite when Boston still needs seven more wins to reach the Finals. Regardless, he'll remain the favorite in this market as long as Boston is alive.
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+700)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly had a triple-double (29 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) in the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
An MVP candidate during the regular season, SGA has led his team to a perfect 5-0 start this postseason, and OKC has the home court advantage in the West as long as it stays alive. He and Edwards are the most likely candidates -- right now -- to dethrone Tatum in this market.
4. Jalen Brunson (+1100)
What more can we say about Jalen Brunson?
The New York Knicks star became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to score 40-plus points in four straight playoff games, and he's averaging 36.6 points and 8.6 assists per game in seven postseason appearances.
New York has lost a ton of players to injury, yet Brunson is carrying the team on this playoff run. If the Knicks somehow make the Finals, he's the obvious pick from their team to be the Finals MVP favorite.
5. Nikola Jokic (+1700)
Don't sleep on The Joker just yet.
While the Denver Nuggets are viewed as a long shot to make the NBA Finals after losing back-to-back games at home against Minnesota, this is the best price we've seen Jokic at all postseason.
You're betting on Denver coming back to win this series, but the defending champs shouldn't be counted out just yet. If the Nuggets do advance, they'll likely be favored in the Western Conference Finals, which would undoubtedly shrink this number for Jokic.
6. Jaylen Brown (+1200)
If not Tatum... then Jaylen Brown?
Brown had a massive Game 1 against Cleveland, and he can score the ball with the best of the best in the NBA.
There isn't a clear-cut No. 1 every night in Boston given the team's elite depth, so it's not unfathomable to think Brown could have a big series and win the Finals MVP award. He's a great value at this price since Boston is viewed as a lock to at least make the Finals this season.
7. Luka Doncic (+2000)
Luka Doncic may have the best individual numbers from the 2023-24 season, but it's clear he's being limited right now by a knee injury.
Even if Dallas gets past the Thunder in the second round, the team is still viewed as a long shot to win the Finals, making Doncic a tricky player to bet on in this market.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
