NBA Free Agency: Which Teams’ NBA Title Odds Have Improved with Signings?
It’s been a busy week in the NBA offseason. After the NBA Draft wrapped up, it was quickly time to turn the page to free agency, which got underway over a busy weekend with a few teams landing new pieces.
Here’s an early look at how some teams have had their championship odds affected by free agency signings.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers (+800 to win NBA Championship)
By far the busiest team in the early stages of free agency has been the 76ers, which are still trying to get over the hump but made the first big splash by acquiring Paul George on a four-year, $212 million max contract.
Philadelphia has its big 3 with George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and are now the second favorite, per DraftKings, to win the NBA Finals next season at +800, trailing only the heavily-favored Boston Celtics (+295).
Worth noting, adding George wasn’t the only move Philadelphia’s front office has made thus far as the 76ers also added Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond and re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr.
Philadelphia opened as the eighth-favorite to win next year’s title at +1300.
Los Angeles Clippers (+5000 to win NBA Championship)
The opposite reaction to George heading east is that the Los Angeles Clippers have dropped to +5000 to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2025 after opening at +3500.
The Clippers couldn’t retain George, which overshadows LA signing Derrick Jones Jr. to a three-year, $30 million deal and re-signing James Harden to a two-year, $70 million contract.
Orlando Magic (+7500 to win NBA Championship)
The Magic were a great story last season in the Eastern Conference but desperately needed more offense. Orlando found it by inking Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million deal.
Orlando pivoted on contending in the Paul George sweepstakes to sign KCP and saw a slight bump in their NBA title odds to +7500 after opening +9000.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.