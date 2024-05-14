NBA No. 1 Pick Odds Following 2024 NBA Draft Lottery (Alexandre Sarr Overwhelming Favorite Early in Process)
By Reed Wallach
The Atlanta Hawks stunned the NBA world by jumping up from the 10th most likely odds (3%) to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, giving the team the right to control the top of the draft board.
The Hawks are at a crossroads with its organization, with star guard Trae Young emerging in trade discussions, only fueled by the team landing the top pick in what’s been deemed a “weak” draft class. While Atlanta can move the pick, the team can also either trade Young and build around the top pick or pair the No. 1 selection with Young.
Everything is on the table for the Hawks, but what is clear early on in the process is that French big man Alexandre Sarr is the early front-runner to go first.
Before we break down the latest, here’s the odds as of Tuesday, May 14th
2024 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Alexandre Sarr: -190
- Zaccharie Risacher: +290
- Donovan Clingan: +1300
- Robert Dillingham: +2500
- Nikola Topic: +3000
- Reed Sheppard: +3000
- Matas Buzelis: +3500
- Stephon Castle: +3500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Alexandre Sarr Favored to Go No. 1 Overall Pick
With questions around the talent at the top of the board, there can be some surprising outcomes at the top of the draft, further intensified by the Hawks being capable of going in several different directions ahead of June 26th.
Sarr is the early front runner for the pick, a 7’1” big man who fits the mold of an elite rim protector with an ability to be fluid on offense as a rim-running big man and the potential to grow into a jump shooting role at times.
There will be a ton of reporting around what the Hawks will do with the pick, and with it potentially changing picks, that can open up avenues for other prospects to emerge as contenders like guard Nikola Topic or guard Reed Sheppard.
