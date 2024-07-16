NBA Opening Win Total Odds for 2024-25 Season (Boston Reigns Supreme)
It’s been a month since the Boston Celtics finished off a five-game NBA Finals series victory over the Dallas Mavericks to win the franchise’s 18th World Championship. The dust has settled from the end of last season, the draft wrapped up a few weeks ago and the NBA Summer League is in full swing.
With the page being turned to the 2024-25 season, sportsbooks have released their opening win totals for next year. Here’s a full look.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics Reign Supreme
To no surprise, you won’t have to browse a sportsbook’s NBA futures section to find the Boston Celtics. The reigning champions are the betting favorites to repeat (+295) and in turn have the highest win total (over/under) for next season at 57.5 wins. The Celtics won an NBA-best 64 games last season, which marked the first time they eclipsed this 57.5 total since going 62-20 under Doc Rivers in 2009.
Boston is one of eight teams to have a win total of over 50 games and their over/under of 57.5 is two games higher than the Oklahoma City Thunder (55.5), which own the highest win total in the Western Conference as they try to take the next step after earning the No. 1 seed in last year’s postseason.
The Thunder were in a three-way battle for the top seed in the west last season and all three teams are projected to be in the mix yet again with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves each posted at 52.5 wins for next season. The defending Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks have an opening win total of 50.5.
Who will threaten the Celtics in the Eastern Conference? The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks round out the three Eastern Conference clubs with an opening win total of 50+ games.
The New York Knicks, another team on the rise, are listed at 52.5 games while the 76ers, which jumped in the odds to win the NBA Finals (+850) after trading for Paul George, are at 51.5, the same as the Bucks.
Brooklyn Nets Have Lowest Win Total
It could be a long season at Barclays Center as the Brooklyn Nets dubiously own the lowest opening win total for next season at just 19.5 games. They hold that honor by three games over the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards, which are each listed at 22.5 games.
The Detroit Pistons (24.5) and Charlotte Hornets (29.5) round out the five teams with win totals below 30 games for next season.
Full Opening NBA Win Totals for 2024-25 Season
Eastern Conference (Over/Under)
- Boston Celtics: 57.5 (-115/-105)
- New York Knicks: 52.5 (-120/+100)
- Philadelphia 76ers: 51.5 (-115/-105)
- Milwaukee Bucks: 51.5 (+100/-120)
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 47.5 (-120/+100)
- Orlando Magic: 47.5 (-110/-110)
- Indiana Pacers: 45.5 (-120/+100)
- Miami Heat: 44.5 (-110/-110)
- Atlanta Hawks: 35.5 (-120/+100)
- Toronto Raptors: 31.5 (-105/-115)
- Charlotte Hornets: 29.5 (-115/-105)
- Detroit Pistons: 24.5 (-105/-115)
- Washington Wizards: 22.5 (+105/-125)
- Brooklyn Nets: 19.5 (-110/-110)
*Chicago Bulls not listed
Western Conference (Over/Under)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 55.5 (-110/-110)
- Denver Nuggets: 52.5 (-115/-105)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 52.5 (-115/-105)
- Dallas Mavericks: 50.5 (-105/-115)
- Memphis Grizzlies: 46.5 (-120/+100)
- Phoenix Suns: 46.5 (-120/+100)
- Sacramento Kings: 46.5 (-120/+100)
- New Orleans Pelicans: 45.5 (-110/-110)
- Los Angeles Lakers: 44.5 (-115/-105)
- Houston Rockets: 42.5 (-110/-110)
- Los Angeles Clippers: 41.5 (-105/-115)
- San Antonio Spurs: 35.5 (-125/+105)
- Portland Trail Blazers: 22.5 (+100/-120)
*Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz not listed
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.