NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds (Immanuel Quickley, Norman Powell Headline Wide Open Award Market)
The Sixth Man of the Year market is wide open entering the 2023-24 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Sixth Man of the Year award is one of the hardest awards to predict entering every NBA season, as rotations can shift and lead to a player thriving in a reserve role.
You can just look at last season’s winner – Malcolm Brogdon – who came to the Boston Celtics in a trade and thrived in a bench role. While Brogdon was among the top players in the odds for most of the season, the player who finished in second in the Sixth Man of the Year race was +20000 at the end of February to win the award!
That’s right, Immanuel Quickley didn’t really get considered by oddsmakers until the final two months of the season.
This season, Quickley enters as the favorite – along with Los Angeles Clippers wing Norman Powell – in this market at +900 odds. However, does Powell work his way into the starting lineup in L.A.? Does Quickley’s role look the same with the New York Knicks adding Donte DiVincenzo this offseason?
There are plenty of other players to look at, including Brogdon, who was dealt to Portland in the Jrue Holiday deal with Boston this offseason. We currently don’t know Brogdon’s (+1100) long-term role with the Blazers or if he’ll even stick with the team beyond the trade deadline this season.
I have a player that I’m targeting in this market, which I shared in my season preview column “Peter’s Points” earlier this month.
Let’s break down the odds and some players to watch in this market. Plus, there’s a great offer from FanDuel Sportsbook that you can take advantage of in this market.
NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds for 2023-24 Season
Immanuel Quickley Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Quickley is the favorite in this market, but it’s hard to deny that his case last season was boosted by games that he was used as a starter in the 2022-23 season.
In 21 starts for the Knicks, Quickley averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He’s still a great piece off the bench – and Sixth Man of the Year should be a player that can be the next man up in the starting lineup – but will Quickley get those chances again in the 2023-24 season?
The Knicks added DiVincenzo, and they have a full season of Josh Hart on the roster. If Jalen Brunson stays healthy, it’s hard to see Quickley making 21 starts again. He certainly could win this award, but I’m not sold on him yet as the favorite.
Norman Powell Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Powell dealt with injuries last season that took him out of the running for this award, but I wonder if he will end up starting for this Clippers team this season.
Also, could Powell be a piece shipped out if L.A. lands James Harden in a trade? It’s possible.
I think he’s arguably the strongest candidate from a scoring perspective, but he’s a guy I would wait to bet after the first few weeks of the season to make sure he’s truly being used off the bench.
Derrick White Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Similar to Powell, Derrick White could find himself either coming off the bench or in the starting lineup this season.
Boston may decide to go with a Holiday-Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum-Kristaps Porzingis-Al Horford group, or it could go smaller and move White into the starting group for Horford.
I wouldn’t be shocked if Boston alters the lineup on a night-to-night basis, but I’d love White in this market if he’s a primary bench player this season.
Malik Monk Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Want clarity on a role? We got it with Malik Monk – which makes him my favorite bet prior to the season.
Monk came off the bench and thrived in his first season with the Sacramento Kings. In the last two seasons, the University of Kentucky product has averaged 13.8 and 13.5 points per game and is a career 35.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
If he can continue to score at a high level, he’s got a real shot to win this award with so much uncertainty atop the odds board.
Bobby Portis Sixth Man of the Year Odds
Bobby Portis nearly averaged a double-double last season (14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds per game), and he was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year in the 2022-23 campaign.
I think he’s a great bet at his current price given how thin the Milwaukee bench is following the Damian Lillard trade.
Portis should have a path to plenty of minutes, and he may make a few spot starts for Brook Lopez that will help increase his numbers.
