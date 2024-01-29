NC Central vs. Delaware State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 29 (Take the under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for NC Central-Delaware State.
The three-team logjam at the summit of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will be slightly cleared on Monday night in Dover when Delaware State hosts NC Central.
NC Central got off to a 4-7 start but has reeled off seven wins in its last eight games, including a 3-1 start to conference play. The Eagles bounced back from a three-point loss at South Carolina State with a road conference win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday after a one-week break.
Delaware State is also 3-1 in MEAC action, but fell to South Carolina State 66-64 in its last game, snapping a four-game winning streak. Will Delaware State defend its home court?
Here’s a betting preview for Monday’s conference matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NC Central vs. Delaware State odds, spread and total
NC Central vs. Delaware State betting trends
- NC Central is 10-5 ATS this season
- Delaware State is 10-9 ATS this season
- NC Central is 6-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Delaware State is 1-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 6-9 in NC Central games this season
- The OVER is 9-10 in Delaware State games this season
NC Central vs. Delaware State how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 29
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Memorial Hall
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports APP
- NC Central record: 11-8 (3-1 MEAC)
- Delaware State record: 10-10 (3-1 MEAC)
NC Central vs. Delaware State key players to watch
NC Central
Fred Cleveland Jr.: The senior guard is only 5-foot-9 but is one of the most exciting players in the MEAC, averaging 15.1 points per game. Cleveland and Ja’Darius Harris (16.3 points per game) are both top-10 in the league in scoring. Cleveland is trying to recover from a dry shooting spell over the last three weeks. In three games in that span, Cleveland has combined for just 28 points on 8-of-41 shooting and is 7-of-27 from beyond the arc. He’s made up for his shooting spell, though, registering 16 rebounds and 14 assists in that span.
Delaware State
Jevin Muniz: One of three double-digit scorers for the Hornets this season, Muniz, a sophomore guard rarely leaves the floor. He played 39 minutes in Delaware State’s two-point loss on Saturday against South Carolina State and 43 minutes the game before that, scoring 13 points in an overtime victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore. Muniz averages 14.5 points per game and has scored in double figures in three straight, including a 31-point outing on Jan. 8 in a win over Morgan State.
NC Central vs. Delaware State prediction and pick
Both teams are built off defense, which is why they’ve combined to go 19-15 to the under this season. Delaware State’s defense ranks No. 185 in the nation, per KenPom, and is No. 17 in the country in creating turnovers with the No. 49 steal percentage.
That matches up well against an NC Central offense that is ranked No. 289 overall and is No. 312 in effective field goal percentage.
On the opposite side, NC Central’s defense is No. 126 in turnover percentage and Delaware State is No. 346 in taking care of the rock. Monday will be a physical, hard-fought matchup to potentially claim first place in the conference. In a matchup of two of the worst shooting teams in the nation (both are No. 340 or lower from the perimeter), take the under.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.