NC State March Madness Bet With Massive Payout Still Alive Entering Sweet 16
One bettor has a wager that is at 500/1 odds that could net them over $500K if the NC State Wolf Pack keep on winning.
By Peter Dewey
The only double-digit seed remaining in March Madness is the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack, and one bettor is certainly glad they're still alive.
A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $1,060 wager on the Wolf Pack to win the NCAA Tournament this season at 500/1 odds. The potential payout? North of $500K!
The Wolf Pack still are a long shot to win it all, as they have the longest odds (+9000) of any team in the Sweet 16.
Still, NC State rolled through Texas Tech and then picked up an overtime win over Oakland in the Round of 32 to advance to the Sweet 16. Center DJ Burns, who has quickly become a favorite of fans in March Madness, hd 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Wolf Pack to a win against Oakland.
Can NC State keep up this Cinderella run and win this bettor some major cash? It'll all start with the team's Sweet 16 meeting with No. 2 Marquette.
NC State vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total for Sweet 16
The Wolf Pack are 6.5-point underdogs in this game, and Marquette has really been humming with 2023 Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek back in the lineup and healthy.
Still, the Wolf Pack have shown that they can handle a step up in competition since their run in the ACC Tournament.
BetSided's college basketball expert Reed Wallach isn't comfortable laying the points in this game with the Golden Eagles, although he does believe in taking the OVER on their team total.
NC State may keep up for a bit, but Marquette has too many answers on offense. I don’t want to lay the big number here, but do think there will be points for the No. 2 seed, I’ll target the team total over for Shaka Smart’s bunch.
Even if Marquette does go over its team total, the Wolf Pack could still win this game. NC State ranks 10th in the country in turnover percentage, and Burns may be able to take over parts of the game down low -- like he has done so far in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
If the Wolf Pack win, they'll advance to the Elite 8 to take on the winner of No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke. This bettor certainly hopes that this wager will live to see another round in the NCAA Tournament.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA Tournament game, DraftKings Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.