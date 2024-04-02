NC State National Championship Odds: Wolfpack on Doorstep of Modern American Sports History
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds: NC State is nearing modern American sports history as a massive upset, starting the NCAA Tournament with 200-1 odds, but in the Final Four.
By Reed Wallach
North Carolina State is into the Final Four, one of the most improbable runs in NCAA Tournament history.
Not only has NC State run through the South Region to the national semifinals, the team also had to win five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament just to qualify! The Wolfpack, who were 100-1 to win the ACC Tournament, were 200-1 entering the "Big Dance" but here they are, two wins away from the title.
Of course, NC State is a long shot to get over the hump, No. 1 Purdue is in its way in the Final Four as well as possibly another No. 1 seed in UConn or an elite offense in No. 4 Alabama, but the Wolfpack continue to smash expectations.
The Wolfpack have a long way to go, but the chances of the most surprising champion in major American sports is viable at the latest point in recent memory, so let’s cherish it.
Here’s the updated National Championship odds ahead of the 2024 Final Four.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of just $5!
2024 NCAA Tournament Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.