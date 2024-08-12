NC State Wolfpack Win Total Prediction in 2024 (Why You Should Buy Stock in Wolfpack)
The NC State Wolfpack are looking to finally break through the glass ceiling of the ACC and establish themselves as a legitimate contender amongst the nation’s top programs. Dave Doeren is entering his 12th season as the head coach of the Wolfpack and is coming off of his fourth nine-win season with the Wolfpack.
NC State Wolfpack Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-134)
- UNDER 8.5 (+110)
NC State Wolfpack Offensive Analysis
For the second consecutive season the Wolfpack went into the transfer portal to find their starting quarterback and they found a gem in Grayson McCall. McCall you may remember tore apart the Sun Belt Conference while playing for Coastal Carolina.
McCall doesn’t possess a rocket for an arm, but he is however a dual-threat nightmare for defenses and he is incredibly accurate with his passes.
The targets of those McCall passes are a very deep and talented group of receivers. Kevin Concepcion had 10 touchdowns as a freshman last season, Justin Joly is a big target at tight end who had 56 catches for UCONN last season, but the name you need to look out for is freshman receiver Noah Rogers who is projected to see significant playing time and has been described as a “freak of nature."
Last season’s running game was a problem area for the Wolfpack, arguably in part because the running backs weren’t being given enough carries. That won’t be an issue for this season as Jordan Waters transferred in from Duke after tallying over 1300 yards and 20 touchdowns the last two season’s for the Blue Devils.
Waters will be running behind a veteran offensive-line with projected first round draft pick Anthony Belton leading the way.
NC State Wolfpack Defensive Analysis
The Wolfpack had one of the nation’s best defenses last season, ranking third in third down stops, and a big reason was their defensive line, and that same line returns edge rusher Davin Vann as well as run stopper Brandon Cleveland.
The big concern for this unit is replacing their two top tacklers from a season ago. With both Payton Wilson and Jaylon Scott no longer members of the linebacker group, the Wolfpack will look to Caden Fordham and Devon Betty to replicate the lost production.
The secondary might be the best in the ACC if not the country. The Wolfpack ranked fourth in the nation in interceptions last season and it won’t be a surprise if they surpass that mark this season. Devan Boykin and Ohio State transfer Ja’Had Carter are senior leaders at safety, while Aydan White has a claim to be the best shutdown cornerback in the ACC.
NC State Wolfpack Season Outlook and Prediction
The Wolfpack schedule is incredibly favorable and with the talent they possess it is very possible this team can make a run at the ACC title.
The Wolfpack start off conference play with a road trip to Clemson, a place where they haven’t won since 2002, and that game is likely to be the only conference game where the Wolfpack will not be favored to win. Avoiding both Florida State and Miami is a gift from the schedule makers, as is getting an improved Syracuse team away from the Carrier Dome.
The non-conference slate is easy with the exception of the matchup with Tennessee in Week 2. That game is being played in Charlotte so it should provide somewhat of a de-facto home field advantage to the Wolfpack, and if they can pull off a win over the Volunteers, they might begin to set their sights on the College Football Playoff.
I love this Wolfpack team and I think they are going to have an incredible season. Dave Doeren is one of the better coaches in college football and with the addition of veteran transfers at the important positions I believe this team is going to go over their win total and even make a run for the ACC title.
Both of the basketball teams went to the Final Four, the baseball team went to the College World Series, and now it’s the football team’s turn. 2024 is the year of the Wolfpack.
Prediction: NC State Wolfpack OVER 8.5 Wins (-134)
