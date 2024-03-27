NCAA Tournament National Championship Bets To Target After Opening Rounds (Think Offense)
The teams to bet on winning the national championship following the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
How sweet it is to be still alive and kicking in the NCAA Tournament. There are just 16 teams remaining in the field after the opening two rounds kicked out 48 of the opponents.
At this point, we still don’t have a 100 percent clear grasp on who might win it all. It looks like UConn is potentially checking all the boxes, but now all the No. 1 and 2 seeds made it into the Sweet 16 this year. It’s only the fifth time since 1979 that this has occurred.
With a lot of chalkier programs advancing into the later rounds, it’s a good time to analyze where the futures market stands for the national championship odds.
There are some strong favorites to throw down on and other longer shots to consider. Here are the teams worth targeting to hoist the trophy in a few weeks out West.
UConn Huskies +220
So these guys are in it again. The UConn Huskies appear to be the most dominant team remaining in the field after the opening two rounds of the tournament. With wins in their pocket over No. 16 Stetson and No. 9 Northwestern, the most rigorous matchups are yet to come, including a stout San Diego State defense, but the Huskies don’t appear to be afraid of anything.
They have so many different methods to attack which makes it super challenging to prepare a comprehensive gameplan. 3-point shooting is their most dangerous weapon between Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton.
One of the top centers in all of college basketball, 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan, is always a massive part of their game plan in the interior. They rank third in assists per game (18.7), and are the top team in offensive efficency. That was reflected in the Stetson game since all five starters were in double digits.
UConn is a heavier favorite for a reason. I am personally surprised that the odds are above +200 at the Sweet 16 stage, but other teams are still in the mix.
I believe that if you’re siding with the Huskies, get this price now because one more win would start to drop these odds significantly. They look nearly unstoppable and shouldn’t be slowing down here. Confidently back the Huskies with their recent form.
North Carolina Tar Heels +1300
Another No. 1 seed in this tournament, North Carolina is drawing a lot of eyeballs to itself after these opening rounds.
It’s their chance to get back to the national championship stage after falling to Kansas in 2022. It will be far from an easy road to the finish with Alabama ahead, potentially followed by Arizona and UConn.
The Tar Heels have defeated No. 16 Wagner and No. 9 Michigan State in the first two rounds. Their offensive production has been led by their seniors RJ Davis and Armando Bacot, who have been through it with the team during that 2022 run. They rank 73rd in three point percentage (35.8 percent), 4th in defensive rebounds (27.7) and 16th in points per game (81.8). This is a team that has multiple playmakers who will attack the rim, shoot the deep ball and find open lanes off the pick and roll.
The Tar Heels are threatening at the right time and they are capable of getting through to the Final Four. The championship will almost be in their grasp if they can get by UConn (the potential matchup).
Remember that UConn beat North Carolina at Madison Square Garden in December by a score of 87-76. The Tar Heels would certainly love some revenge from that game. Put a touch of your bankroll on the Heels at what is still a very valuable price in this spot.
Creighton Bluejays +2300
The Creighton Blue Jays are a team that isn’t drawing too much attention. They are in a deep midwest region with Purdue and Tennessee (their next opponent), but have a high ceiling the rest of the way.
They handled Akron with ease to open their run, before surviving an intense double overtime game against Oregon in the Round of 32. Wins are wins in March and Creighton is into the second weekend.
Head coach Greg McDermott has his players rounded into form at the right time. With great guard play from Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Steven Ashworth paired with a tall, physical center in 7-foot Ryan Kalkbrenner, this is a tough team that will never be easy to defeat.
They are among the best teams across the board on offense, 33rd from three point range (36.6 percent), 23rd in points per game (80.6) and 16th in assists (16.9). This is another Big East team that passes the eye test.
This team can really light it up offensively when they’re hot and have a full arsenal of creative playmakers that will pull up wherever they find open space. I would invest a light amount on Creighton as the price is too good to pass on in this spot. They are capable of competing with the best in this field and have proven it almost all season long.
