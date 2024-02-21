Nebraska vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (How to Bet Total)
By Reed Wallach
Nebraska is at the center of the NCAA Tournament bubble. While a win on the road against Indiana on Wednesday in a projected coin flip won't get the team off of the bubble, it serves as another opportunity to not only pass another test on the road but avoid a potential missed opportunity come Selection Sunday.
Indiana's season is circling the drain, but it can hand a brutal blow to the Cornhuskers NCAA Tournament hopes with a home win. Can the Hoosiers navigate a Nebraska team that has had some serious struggles on the road?
Let's break it all down with our full betting preview below!
New BETMGM Users, sign up and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first wager of just $5! Get started below.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Indiana is 11-13-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Nebraska is 16-10 ATS this season
- Nebraska is 1-7 straight up (SU) on the road
- Nebraska has gone OVER in 17 of 26 games
Nebraska vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 21st
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Nebraska Record: 18-8
- Indiana Record: 14-11
Nebraska vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Nebraska
Rienk Mast: The Bradley transfer has been a consistent force for the Cornhuskers' potent offense as well as providing relief around the rim on defense. He is averaging more than 13 points and eight rebounds with three assists. He'll have his hands full with future NBA Draft pick Kel'el Ware on the road Thursday night.
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: Ware has done his best to lift what's been a poor Indiana team in 2023-2024. He is averaging nearly a double-double while swatting nearly two shots per game. Can he outclass a Nebraska team that has been dreadful on the road?
Nebraska vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Indiana failed to hold up at home against a banged-up Northwestern team on Sunday, and we have a similar market here with the Hoosiers laying about a bucket at Assembly Hall.
While Nebraska has struggled on the road all season, 1-7 straight up away from Lincoln, I don't believe the Hoosiers are equipped to take advantage of the Cornhuskers who still have held up nicely on offense at home.
The Hoosiers are a miserable three-point shooting team, hitting less than 34% of its threes, and don't generate second chances, 10th in OREB% in Big Ten play. Nebraska's defense has been vulnerable to the three-point shot in Big Ten play, allowing teams to shoot 37% from beyond the arc while allowing the highest three-point rate to opponents in the league. However, if IU can't hit on these shots, it won't be able to pull away and win.
Lastly, the Hoosiers are the worst free throw shooting team in the Big Ten, hitting 63% of its freebies against league opponents.
I can't trust the Hoosiers as home favorites, take the underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!