Nebraska vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Friday, Jan. 12 (Hammer the Hawkeyes)
Nebraska is coming off a historic upset of No. 1 Purdue. Can the Cornhuskers build off that win in Iowa City?
Iowa has won four of its last five games and is coming off its first Big 10 Conference victory on Saturday after taking down Rutgers. Can the Hawkeyes build some momentum heading into the thick of their conference schedule?
Speaking of momentum, Nebraska is coming off its first win over the nation’s top-ranked team in 42 years after beating No. 1 Purdue at home. The Cornhuskers have won six of their last seven overall and are underdogs Friday for just the sixth time this season.
Here’s what you need to know before betting on this Big 10 matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Nebraska vs Iowa odds, spread and total
Nebraska vs. Iowa betting trends
- Nebraska is 10-6 ATS this season
- Iowa is 6-9 ATS this season
- Nebraska is 3-2 ATS as an underdog
- Iowa is 5-5 ATS as a favorite
- The OVER is 10-6 in Nebraska games this season
- The OVER is 11-4 in Iowa games this season
Nebraska vs. Iowa how to watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Carver Hawkeye Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Nebraska record: 13-3 (3-2 Big 10)
- Iowa record: 9-6 (1-3 Big 10)
Nebraska vs. Iowa key players to watch
Nebraska
Brice Williams: While Keisei Tominaga gets the headlines as Nebraska’s leading scorer (14.6 points per game), Williams has been an overall stat-stuffer for the Cornhuskers this season. Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per night. In the upset of No. 1 Purdue, Williams had 9 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: The junior forward is the Hawkeyes’ sharpshooter, connecting on 40% of his shots from beyond the arc. When he is connecting from the perimeter, Iowa’s at its most dangerous, and is a big reason why the Hawkeyes are No. 9 in the nation in scoring. Sandfort went 5-of-8 from deep with a team-high 24 points in Iowa’s recent win over Rutgers.
Nebraska vs. Iowa prediction and pick
Two of KenPom’s top-30 efficient offenses meet on Friday and it’s the reason for the sky-high point total. Iowa hasn’t been great as a favorite this season against the spread (5-5), but the Hawkeyes got a much-needed bounce-back performance against Rutgers and they’ve played well at home this season.
Iowa is 7-1 inside the Carver Hawkeye Arena this season and has scored 80-plus points in all eight games. Iowa ranks No. 10 in fast-break points per game and No. 7 in assists. With five players averaging at least 9.7 points per game and guard Patrick McCaffery expected to be back with an illness, Iowa should be able to pull away on its home court. Lay the points with the high-scoring Hawkeyes.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change