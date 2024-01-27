Nebraska vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 27 (Back the Terrapins at home)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Nebraska-Maryland.
Nebraska is in the middle of the pack at fifth place in the Big 10, but the Cornhuskers need to add to their current two-game winning streak if they want to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 and for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Nebraska is coming off a dominant showing against Ohio State (83-69), but can that stellar play continue on the road?
Maryland had lost four of six in conference play before breaking through with defense in a 69-67 road win at Iowa on Wednesday. The Terrapins return home for four of their next six games at the Xfinity Center, starting with Nebraska on Saturday.
Here’s a betting preview for Saturday’s conference clash with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Nebraska vs. Maryland odds, spread and total
Nebraska vs. Maryland betting trends
- Nebraska is 12-8 ATS this season
- Maryland is 8-12 ATS this season
- Nebraska is 3-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Maryland is 4-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 13-6-1 in Nebraska games this season
- The OVER is 7-13 in Maryland games this season
Nebraska vs. Maryland how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Center
- How to watch (TV): Big 10 Network
- Nebraska record: 15-5 (5-4 Big 10)
- Maryland record: 12-8 (4-5 Big 10)
Nebraska vs. Maryland key players to watch
Nebraska
Reink Mast: The 6-foot-10 junior forward is averaging 13.7 points per game and is fifth in the Big 10 in rebounding per game at 8.5. Mask has scored in double figures in five of the last eight games but had only scored 12 total points against Rutgers and Northwestern before exploding on Tuesday with a season-high 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting against Ohio State. Mast broke out of a 3-point shooting slump against the Buckeyes, draining 6-of-8 from downtown after going just 5-of-21 from the perimeter in the previous six contests.
Maryland
Jahmir Young: On an offense that has struggled this season, Young has carried the load for the Terrapins as the team’s leading scorer in seven of eight Big 10 games. Maryland has the second-lowest scoring offense (70.2 points per game) in the Big 10, but Young has been a one-man show, ranking second in the league in scoring at 20.8 points per night. Young has knocked down three 3-pointers in back-to-back games and is coming off a 22-point, 7-rebound performance in Maryland’s big road win over Iowa.
Nebraska vs. Maryland prediction and pick
Maryland’s offense has been bad this year but the Terrapins make up for it with elite defense. Maryland owns the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big 10, giving up just 64 points per game and holding opponents to just 40.2% from the field.
Maryland is ranked No. 13 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and that showed up big in Iowa, holding the high-scoring Hawkeyes to just 3-of-14 from the perimeter and forcing 14 turnovers. Maryland is No. 12 in KenPom in defending shots from inside the arc and No. 14 in effective field goal percentage while facing the 61st-hardest schedule of opposing offenses.
They’ll face a Nebraska offense that holds respectable metrics in two-point shooting (No. 90) and from the outside (No. 75) and ranks No. 24 overall.
However, Nebraska can’t be trusted on the road. The Cornhuskers are 0-4 in the Big 10 on the road, losing by an average of 12.5 points per game and going 0-4 ATS. Back Maryland as a small favorite.
Pick: Maryland -3.5
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.