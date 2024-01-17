Nebraska vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Bet Under)
Can Nebraska end its road woes in Piscataway?
The shine of Nebraska’s upset of then-No. 1 Purdue quickly went away after the Cornhuskers followed that big win with a lopsided loss at Iowa on Saturday. Nebraska is 2-2 in Big 10 play but has struggled mightily on the road this season.
Rutgers has been the opposite, starting 1-3 in Big 10 action with all three losses on the road and its one victory (Indiana) coming at the Jersey Mike’s Arena. Will those trends continue?
Here’s the betting preview of the Big 10 battle.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds, spread and total
Nebraska vs. Rutgers betting trends
- Nebraska is 10-7 ATS this season
- Rutgers is 7-9 ATS this season
- Nebraska is 3-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Rutgers is 5-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-6 in Nebraska games this season
- The OVER is 4-12 in Rutgers games this season
Nebraska vs. Rutgers how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Nebraska record: 13-4 (3-3 Big 10)
- Rutgers record: 9-7 (1-4 Big 10)
Nebraska vs. Rutgers key players to watch
Nebraska
Rienk Mast: The 6-foot-10 junior combo guard missed the final two games of the non-conference schedule with a knee injury but returned for Big 10 play and has averaged 14.3 points in four games. Mast, a Bradley transfer, is averaging 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and was one of Nebraska’s lone bright spots in the 94-76 loss at Iowa, scoring 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi: The 6-foot-11 senior center has been a defensive force for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers’ defense has been its strength and Omoruyi has been the anchor of the unit, ranking fourth in the Big 10 in rebounds (9) and first in blocks per game (3.4). Omoruyi also averaged 9.9 points per game.
Nebraska vs. Rutgers prediction and pick
It’s hard to back the Cornhuskers given their track record this season on the road. Nebraska is 1-3 in true road games with the three losses by an average margin of 18.5 points.
Perimeter shooting led Nebraska to an upset of Purdue, but the Cornhuskers are only shooting 25% from 3-point range on the road this year and went 4-of-26 against Iowa. Wednesday might not be the matchup Nebraska changes those trends. Rutgers, No. 93 in KenPom overall and 8-1 at home this season, owns the No. 7 defense, with the No. 15 turnover percentage, No. 6 block percentage, and No. 14 defense defending shots from inside the arc.
On the other side, Nebraska’s defense ranked No. 97, should be able to limit Rutgers’ sub-par offense. The Scarlet Knights rank No. 300 or worse in effective field goal percentage (348th), 3-point shooting (No. 329), 2-point shooting (No. 344) and free-throw shooting (No. 315). Rutgers has been an under machine (12-4) this season and that trend should continue Wednesday night in a projected low-scoring affair. Take the under.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change