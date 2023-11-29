Net Yards Per Play Report (Bills' Bad Luck Continues)
Taking a look at the latest standings in Net Yards per Play at the conclusion of Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
With Thanksgiving behind us, the 2023 NFL season is officially in the final stretch of the regular season.
With the playoff race heating up, its time to take a look at the latest rankings in my favorite stat, Net Yards per Play. Before you place your bets for Week 13, take a few moments to read this article and you'll be better off because of it.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play Standings for NFL Week 13
Bills Bad Luck Continues
Sometimes, everything that could go wrong for a team, goes wrong. This past week's game against the Eagles was a perfect encapsulation of the Bills' season. They continually outplay their opponents but a few key plays go against them and they find themselves with another point in the loss column.
Despite being 6-6, they're sixth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.6 and are third in the league in that stat at +1.5 over their last three games. For the season, only the Dolphins, Ravens, 49ers, Cowboys, and Chiefs rank higher than them in that stat yet they all have significantly more wins than Buffalo.
The Bills can't afford to drop any more games if they want to play in the postseason.
Steelers and Packers Are Getting Hot
There is one team in each conference who seems to be peaking at the right time. That's the Steelers in the AFC, who have a Net Yards per Play of +0.5 over their last three games, and the Packers in the NFC, with a Net Yards per Play of +0.3 over that stretch.
After arguably not being as good as their record through the first half of the season, the firing of their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, may have been the change Pittsburgh needed as the Steelers looked as good as they've looked all season offensively against the Bengals.
Meanwhile, the Packers offense has improved every week as they begin to find their identity and Jordan Love starts to take the steps forward that Packers fans are hoping he would take. Now, they're just half a game back from the Vikings for the final wild card spot and are firmly in the hunt in the final seven weeks of the season.