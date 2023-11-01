Net Yards Per Play Report for NFL Week 9 (Here Come the Jaguars)
Taking a look at the latest Net Yards per Play rankings at the conclusion of Week 8 of the NFL season.
The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone which means the majority of teams in the NFL have made the decision to either buy in on this season or already start preparing for the offseason.
Now that the deadline is behind us, it's time to once again take a look at the latest Net Yards per Play rankings. There are some surprise teams both at the top and the bottom of the list, and plenty of teams trending in the right or wrong direction in recent weeks.
I always have to mention that Net Yards per Play isn't the only thing we should use when evaluating teams. It doesn't take into account things like turnovers, penalties, red zone efficiency, etc. With that being said, it's a good starting point for us and gives us a general idea of where teams stand.
Let's take a look where each team ranks in Net Yards per Play ahead of Week 9.
Net Yards per Play Standings Week 9
Jets, Giants, Jaguars, and Bears are Trending in the Right Direction
The Jets, Giants, and Bears were three of the biggest dumpster fires in the NFL early on in the season, and the Jaguars were a team I was pointing to as a fraudulent club.
Those narratives are slowly starting to flip and Net Yards per Play is proof of that. Just take a look at the Jets numbers. Over each team's last three games, the Jets rank sixth in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.6. The Jaguars are also at +0.6, the Bears are at 0.0, and the Giants are at -0.2 which is still head and shoulders above the numbers they were posting early in the year.
Eagles, Lions, and Browns are Trending in the Wrong Direction
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFL with a single loss this season, but you have to be a little bit worried about them based on their recent performances. Over their last three games, they rank 17th in Net Yards per Play at -0.1.
The Lions are at -0.5 over their last three games, but that's largely due to their one disgustingly bad performance against the Ravens.
Finally, the Browns defense was so good at the start of the year that they carried them to near the top of the Net Yards per Play ranking. Unfortunately, their defense has regressed and their offense has got even worse, and now they have a Net Yards per Play of -1 over their last three games. Uh oh.
