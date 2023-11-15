Net Yards Per Play Report for NFL Week 11 (Cowboys are Super Bowl Contenders)
The Dallas Cowboys have steadily climbed up the rankings in net yards per play.
Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books so it's time to re-visit my favorite stat; Net Yards per Play.
If you don't already know, Net Yards per Play takes the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtracts the average yards per play given up per play on defense. The number you're left with is Net Yards per Play and while it doesn't tell the full story, it does give us a general idea of how successful a team is at moving the ball down the field and preventing their opponents from doing so.
Check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" for my best bet for all 14 NFL Week 11 games.
Net Yards per Play Standings Week 11
If you want to use the stats above to help you decide who to bet on this weekend, you should be sure to place your bets over at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins!
Cowboys Have Become Legitimate Contenders
Despite winning their first few games of the season, the Cowboys' metrics were bad to start the season and I was claiming they were the biggest frauds in the NFL. Now, heading into Week 11, they're all of a sudden fourth in the league in Net Yards per Play and are looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
They're also first in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over their last three games at +2.5, and despite looking 28-23 to the Eagles in Week 9, I think we can all agree Dallas deserved to win that game, out-gaining Philadelphia 5.8 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play.
If there is on concerning area for the Cowboys it's that their Net Yards per Play drop from +1.8 at home down to +0.1 on the road.
Bills Are Suffering Unbelievably Bad Luck
Despite being 5-5 and on the brink of missing the playoffs, you wouldn't know it looking at where they rank in this start. They're seventh in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.6 and fourth in Net Yards per Play at +1.4 over their last three games, despite going just 1-2 in this contests.
Ill-timed turnovers, injuries, bad coaching decisions, and pure bad luck as crushed the Bills this season, but you can't argue they're not still a good football team. Sometimes, everything that can go wrong for a team in a season, goes wrong.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.