Net Yards Per Play Report for Super Bowl 58 (49ers Best Team in NFL)
After a long season, it's finally Super Bowl week!
This year's edition of the game will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl 44.
It's time to look at the final rankings for Net Yards per Play and see where the two teams rank in this stat heading into the grand finale. Before I jump into that, let me explain what Net Yards per Play means.
What is Net Yards per Play?
Net Yards per Play is the figure you're left with when you take the average yards gained per play on offense and then subtract the average yards given up per play on defense.
Remember, Net Yards per Play doesn't take into account things like penalties, turnovers, and red zone efficiency. With that being said, it's a good starting point to see how well a team moves the ball down the field while preventing their opponents from doing so.
Net Yards per Play for Super Bowl 58
Full Season Results vs. Recent Results
When it comes to Net Yards per Play, this year's Super Bowl is going to attempt to answer the age old question; what's more important, how a team has played all season or how they've play in the postseason?
The 49ers enter the game as the top squad in Net Yards per Play at +1.4. They were the best overall team by not just Net Yards per Play, but most metrics you want to look at. Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter with more impressive numbers of late. Over each team's last three games, the Chiefs have a Net Yards per Play of +0.6 while the 49ers are at +0.4.
It's important to note that the "last three games" involves the three playoff games for the Chiefs, but it since the 49ers had a BYE during the Wild Card Round, their Week 18 game against the Rams where they rested the majority of their starters, is included in this metric.
Still, there's little arguing the Chiefs have been the better team in the playoffs. So, which do you value more? A full season worth a sample size, or momentum from great play in the postseason?
