Netherlands vs. South Africa prediction and odds for Women's World Cup Round of 16
The Netherlands are going to fill the net against South Africa in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.
The Netherlands bested the United States in the Group Stage standings, and as a result will face South Africa in the Round of 16 in the Knockout Stage.
South Africa finished 1-1-1, losing to Sweden but drawing Argentina and beating South Africa.
There's no doubt that the Netherlands will be favored in this match, but should we just blindly bet on them to advance to the Quarterfinals? Let's take a look.
Netherlands vs. South Africa odds and total
Netherlands vs. South Africa prediction and pick
Instead of laying -400 juice on the Netherlands to win the game, I'm instead going to look at their team total OVER, which is set at 2.5.
The South African defense has been a complete liability so far in this tournament. They have an expected goals against of 1.69 per game, which is the eighth highest rate amongst all teams who competed. They've also allowed an average of 2 goals per game.
Now, they have to take on one of the best offensive squads in the World Cup in the Netherlands. They're averaging 3.00 goals per game, so if they hit their average again on Saturday night, they'll hit their team total OVER.
I love this bet at -110 odds.
