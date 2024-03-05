Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Broncos Offense Should Thrive)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Nevada vs. Boise State on Tuesday, March 5.
By Reed Wallach
Two Mountain West contenders do battle on Tuesday night when Nevada travels to Boise State.
There's a chance that the Wolf Pack continue to be shorthanded and not have Kenan Blackshear available, who has been dealing with a lower body injury.
Without Blackshear, can the Wolf Pack keep up with Boise State's humming offense? I'm targeting a team total in this game, keep reading to find out which.
Nevada vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Boise State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Nevada is 19-10 against the spread (ATS) this season against Division 1 opponents
- Boise State is 16-11 ATS this season
- Nevada is 10-3 ATS on the road this season
- Nevada has gone UNDER in 17 of 29 games this season against Division 1 opponents
Nevada vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Nevada Record: 24-6
- Boise State Record: 21-8
Nevada vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
Nevada
Jarod Lucas: With Blackshear a game-time decision, more pressure will fall on Lucas, who has been on a tear of late, scoring 20 or more in three straight games (all wins). Lucas is a lethal shot maker, hitting 44% of his 3-point shots. Can he spoil another home team's hopes on a weeknight like he did against Colorado State?
Boise State
O'Mar Stanley: Stanley dominated on Saturday against New Mexico, scoring 24 points while grabbing 13 rebounds, but he struggled in the first meeting against Nevada, only scoring eight points with one make on eight field goal attempts. Can he ride the momentum to string together another massive performance?
Nevada vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Boise State struggled to protect the rock in the first meeting, turning it over 18 times and shot only 22% from beyond the arc, but the team still scored a 64-56 win on the road.
Back at home, I think Boise State can thrive at home with Blackshear a game-time call in this one. The Broncos have the size down low to overwhelm the likes of Nick Davidson and score from in close but also open up the perimeter for some better shooting.
The Broncos are the best offense in Mountain West play and I expect the unit to continue to play well on Tuesday, but I'm not going to lay the points in what may be an inflated spot as KenPom projects this game as only a four point victory.
Nevada may have Blackshear back and should be able to create clean looks off of off-ball screens, so I think the offense can keep up.
With all that being said, I like Boise State's offense to play to its high standard and go over its team total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
