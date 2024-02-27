Nevada vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Target Total)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Colorado State-Nevada matchup in college basketball on Tuesday.
By Reed Wallach
Colorado State's NCAA Tournament hopes are in peril now after two straight road losses.
The Rams return home after losing to New Mexico and UNLV in hopes of getting back on track against fellow NCAA Tournament hopeful Nevada, who may be without star guard Kenan Blackshear.
How should we handicap this massive Mountain West tilt with Blackshear potentially sidelined? I got you covered with our full betting preview below:
Nevada vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Colorado State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Nevada is 18-9 against the sprad (ATS) this season
- Nevada is 4-2 ATS as underdogs
- Colorado State is 9-5 ATS this season at home
- Nevada has gone UNDER in eight of 12 road games
Nevada vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Nevada Record: 22-6
- Colorado State Record: 20-8
Nevada vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
Nevada
Nick Davidson: If Blackshear can't go and initiate the offense, more pressure will fall on the sophomore center Davidson, who scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win against the Rams back on January 24th. Davidson has been a key cog all season and a pain for Mountain West defenses, shooting 70% on 2-point shots all season and a fantastic rebounder. Can he find answers against one of the best interior defenses in the Mountain West?
Colorado State
Isaiah Stevens: One of the best point guards in the nation, Stevens will look to even the score against the Wolf Pack at home, where Colorado State is 14-1 this season. Stevens has the highest assist rate in the country while shooting 47% from beyond the arc in conference play.
Nevada vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
Blackshear can explain the exaggerated line movement towards the Rams, and I'm not interested in stepping in front of the home team at Moby Arena, where the team has won by an average of more than 13 points per game.
Instead, I'm going to target the total.
Even without Blackshear potentially, I believe that the Wolf Pack have positional edges to produce on offense against Colorado State. Nevada is a team that protects the ball well and gets to the rim at a high level, but the team has had some drop-off in its shooting from in close, eighth in Mountain West two-point percentage.
However, in the first meeting, Nevada shot nearly 57% on 2-point shots while going to the free throw line 18 times. Of course, Blackshear played a big role, scoring 20 points, but I do believe there is a tangible edge for Steve Alford's offense.
On the other side, I expect Stevens to have a better game than making only four of his 16 field goal attempts and for Colorado State to keep the Wolf Pack at arm's length.
This matchup sets up as an over in my opionion, even if Blackshear sits.
