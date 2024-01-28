Nevada vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 28
When the dust settles from today's NFL championship games, we have one more sporting event to bet on.
Nevada and New Mexico will face-off in a pivotal college basketball showdown in the Mountain West. Nevada will look to get back in track after losing three-straight in the conference while New Mexico will look to extend its win streak to five.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Nevada vs. New Mexico odds, spread, and total
Nevada vs. New Mexico betting trends
- Nevada is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Nevada's last six games
- Nevada is 9-0 straight up in its last nine games vs. New Mexico
- Nevada is 6-1 ATS in its last six games played on Sunday
- New Mexico is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 5-0 in New Mexico's last five games
- New Mexico is 7-0 ATS in its last seven home games
- New Mexico is 4-14 ATS in its last 18 games played on Sunday
Nevada vs. New Mexico how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Pit
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Nevada Record: 16-4 (3-3 in Mountain West)
- New Mexico Record: 17-3 (5-2 in Mountain West)
Nevada vs. New Mexico key players to watch
Nevada
Jarod Lucas: Nevada's guard is one of the best three-point shooting team in the league. He's 39.3% from beyond the arc on 112 attempts. If he gets hot from three point land, this Nevada team is tough to beat.
New Mexico
Donovan Dent: New Mexico's point guard is the commander of the Lobos' offense, racking up 6.2 assists per game along with 14.9 points. Getting past this stout Nevada defense is going to start with Dent playing smart basketball.
Nevada vs. New Mexico prediction and pick
The total in this game is set at the high mark of 154, but I'm going to do the opposite of what the total indicates and take the UNDER instead. Everyone knows how good both offenses are, but we need to give some respect to their defenses as well.
They rank 43rd and 71st in opponent effective field goal percentage along with 15th and 34th in defensive efficiency.
It's also worth noting how slow of a pace Nevada plays at, ranking 253rd in possessions per game. I'll take the UNDER in this Mountain West showdown.
