Nevada vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 23 (Trust the Wolf Pack Offense)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Nevada-San Jose State.
Nevada is in a prime spot to make the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season after eclipsing the 20-win mark once again. The Wolf Pack can’t afford any slip ups as they secure a March Madness bid and will look to hold off an upset bid from the lowly San Jose Spartans on Friday.
Nevada has won back-to-back games and five of six overall with only a one-point loss to New Mexico in that stretch. On the flip side, San Jose State only has a pair of wins against last-place Air Force in conference play thus far. Can the Spartans hang as a double-digit underdog? Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s matchup with a best bet.
Nevada vs. San Jose State odds, spread and total
Nevada vs. San Jose State betting trends
- Nevada is 17-9 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 10-16 ATS this season
- Nevada is 13-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- San Jose State is 6-10 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 9-17 in Nevada games this season
- The OVER is 17-9 in San Jose State games this season
Nevada vs. San Jose State how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23
- Game time: 10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Nevada record: 21-6 (8-5 Mountain West)
- San Jose State record: 9-18 (2-12 Mountain West)
Nevada vs. San Jose State key players to watch
Nevada
Tre Coleman: The 6-foot-7 senior guard averages 8.6 points per game but scored in double figures in Tuesday’s 76-58 win over Wyoming. Coleman was the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer for the first time since Jan. 20, finishing with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers.
San Jose State
Myron Amey Jr.: The junior guard has been a bright spot for a San Jose State team that’s just one game out of the Mountain West basement. Amey is eighth in the Mountain West in scoring at 15.7 points per game and has gone for 20-plus in two of the last three games, including a 21-point night in Tuesday’s blowout loss to Boise State.
Nevada vs. San Jose State prediction and pick
San Jose State has been great for over backers this season, but it has little to do with the Spartans’ scoring ability. San Jose State ranks No. 305 in KenPom in defensive efficiency and is No. 340 in effective field goal percentage and No. 358 in defending shots from the perimeter.
Nevada has been great to the under (9-17), but that’s mostly from an elite defense. The Wolf Pack’s offense is still No. 67 in efficiency and No. 4 in scoring in the Mountain West, pouring in 76.2 points per game. Nevada put up 90 points in its previous matchup with San Jose State in a 30-point victory Feb. 2.
Defensively, Nevada is No. 1 in the conference in scoring, permitting just 66.4 points per game. Nevada has been great as a favorite this season (13-7 ATS) and it hasn’t mattered where the Wolf Pack play, going 5-3 ATS on the road. San Jose State still has a respectable offense, though, at No. 166 in efficiency, so take advantage of the Wolf Pack’s dream matchup against the Spartans’ abysmal defense. Nevada should get whatever it wants offensively. Take the Wolf Pack to go over their posted team total.
