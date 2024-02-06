Nevada vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Utah State lost a measuring stick matchup against San Diego State on the road, but has an opportunity to get back ont rack at home against Nevada.
The Wolfpack bring in an offense that broke out of a slump with a 90-point showing against San Jose State, can the team find answers against an offensive minded Utah State team?
Here's our betting preview for this Mountain West showdown on Tuesday night:
Nevada vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Nevada is 13-8 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Utah State is 11-8-1 ATS this season
- Nevada has gone UNDER in 14 of 22 games this season
Nevada vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): Mountain West Network
- Nevada Record: 17-5
- Utah State Record: 19-3
Nevada vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Nevada
Kenan Blackshear: Blackshear is the engine behind the Nevada offense, contributing on a third of the Wolf Pack's assists this season. While the team's offense has slipped in Mountain West play, the team will face an up-tempo Utah State attack that isn't elite at defending the interior, can that open up things for the likes of Blackshear to get going with his preference to post up and play from in close despite his guard position?
Utah State
Great Osobor: One of the most impactful transfers in the country, Osobor has jumpstarted the Aggies elite offense for Mountain West standards. He is averaging 19 points and nearly 10 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field. The Wolf Pack have a strong defense, but Osobor has been unstoppable, scoring 20 or more in six of nine MWC games.
Nevada vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
Nevada's offense has high upside, able to play inside the arc to generate a ton of efficient looks while also ranking top 10 in free throw rate. While the team has struggled away from home in MWC play, this matchup should feature a strong offensive showing as the Aggies are 264th in two-point field goal percentage allowed this season.
Given Utah State's elite offense that is tops in Mountain West play behind the highest effective field goal percentage in the conference, I believe that Nevada is going to need to be matching buckets and not lean on its defense that has tailed off in league play.
Both teams profile similarly by leaning on its elite downhill offense and finishing at the rim, but also the ability to get to the free throw line, the top two teams in the conference in MWC free throw rate, meaning this can be a high scoring affair.
I'm going to stay off Utah State laying this many points given its defense can leave the backdoor open for a talented offense, but instead take the over as I like each team to get plenty of scoring opportunities on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
