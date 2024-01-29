New Bet365 Bonus Code: $150 Bonus on ANY $5 NBA Bet Tonight
Take your pick of two offers: $150 in guaranteed bonus bets OR a no-sweat bet worth up to $2,000!
We have nearly a full slate of NBA action on tap for tonight and you can bet on it with house money thanks to Bet365.
You’ll be guaranteed to win $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more on ANY NBA game tonight – even if your wager doesn’t win!
If you prefer a big no-sweat bet, Bet365 is offering you the chance to opt-in to a no-sweat bet worth up to $2,000 instead!
Keep reading to learn more about your options.
New Bet365 NBA Bonus Code
You’re only a few simple steps away from locking in your first bonus win at Bet365.
But you must live in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on the NBA tonight
All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more.
Once that first bet is finished, your bonus bets will hit your account, and you can use them on any of the many wagers available, including boosted plays, parlays and more.
New Bet365 No-Sweat Bet Promo
If you feel confident about a wager – or even if you just want to take a shot at a big payday – you’ll have a second chance if you lose your first bet with this offer.
All you have to do is follow the same instruction above, except betting $5!
Once you’ve signed up and deposited $10 or more, your first bet at Bet365 will be backed by the house for up to $2,000 with this offer.
That means you’ll receive the funds you risked back as bonus bets for another try!
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet – no matter which offer you decide to use.
How to Bet on the NBA at Bet365
Bet365 offers all of the traditional and fun ways to bet on the NBA.
You could stick to the basics and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total projected points, first-basket scorers, individual player props, same-game parlays and more.
Click on ‘NBA’ to see odds on today’s games, then click on any matchup that intrigues you to find all of your available betting lines.
When you find your favorite one, just remember to put $5 or more on it (hopefully much more if you’re using the no-sweat bonus) to activate your offer!
We’re about to enter the best time of the year to be a basketball fan, and you can boost your bankroll for the ride. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.