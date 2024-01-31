New Bet365 Indiana Bonus: Win $150 if Chiefs or Niners Score
Bet $5 on the Big Game, win $150 in bonus bets!
Bet365 has officially launched in Indiana just in time for you to boost your bankroll for the Big Game!
You’ll win $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs as long as one team scores – even if your wager doesn’t win.
New Bet365 Indiana Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook IN (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Niners vs. Chiefs
Just make sure you deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 on the NFL.
Then you can watch the Big Game with the reassurance that you’ll win bonus bets no matter what happens (someone has to score)!
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started with that first bet.
Niners vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
San Fran is a 2-point favorite with -130 moneyline odds against Kansas City (+110 moneyline odds) at Bet365.
That means you can pick either team to win (or cover the spread) with total confidence since you’ll win either way.
But you don’t have to bet on the spread or moneyline. You could instead bet on over/under 47.5 total points, players to score touchdowns, unique prop plays and more.
How to Bet on the NFL at Bet365
Click on ‘Super Bowl’ to find odds on the NFL finale, then click on Niners vs. Chiefs to see all of your available betting options.
Pay attention to the odds associated with each line so you know how much of a payday you could stand to gain.
Whenever you find your favorite wager, just remember to put $5 or more on it to lock in your bonus win!
Don’t miss out on your chance to end this season with at least one more win. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.