New England Patriots' Super Bowl Odds Don't Change After Ezekiel Elliott Signing
Despite signing the former All-Pro running back, New England is a long shot to win the Super Bowl
By Reed Wallach
The New England Patriots have been looking for offensive weapons to support Mac Jones and added to its roster by bringing in former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot on a one-year-deal.
Elliot tweeted on Monday afternoon that he was joining the Patriots and returning to his old number, No. 15, that he wore at Ohio State. New England is in arguably the most competitive division in football, the AFC East, and a long shot to win the Super Bowl. After the signing, the Pats odds stayed the same.
New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds
The Patriots were +6600 to win the Super Bowl prior to the singing and the odds stayed just the same following the news.
Running backs have been a hot button topic this offseason with stars struggling to find new contracts and job security, so it's not surprising that sportsbooks are also not weighing the signing of one like Elliot all that much. It also doesn't help that the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are all projected to finish above .500.
Elliot may not be as explosive as it was in the past, he only averaged 58 yards per game in 15 appearances last season, but did finish with 12 touchdowns. He will be joined in the backfield by Rhamondre Stevenson, but Elliot will add another weapon into the mix. With that being said, he has opened at +10000 to lead the league in rushing touchdowns this season in New England.
