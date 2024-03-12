New Hampshire vs. Vermont Prediction, Odds and Key Players for America East Semifinal (Back the Wildcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for New Hampshire vs. Vermont.
New Hampshire has never been to the NCAA Tournament, but the Wildcats are two wins away from going dancing heading into Tuesday’s America East semifinal. No. 4 New Hampshire ran past Binghamton in the first round on Saturday, 77-64. Now, the Wildcats will have to upset top-seeded Vermont as a double-digit underdog to keep the dream alive.
Vermont secured a three-peat of regular-season conference championships this season and the Catamounts are trying for a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Vermont, winners of eight straight, survived a scare from Albany (75-72) in the first round. Can Vermont win with margin on Tuesday to reach another conference tournament title game? Here’s the betting breakdown of the game with a best bet.
New Hampshire vs. Vermont Odds, Spread and Total
New Hampshire vs. Vermont Betting Trends
- New Hampshire is 14-15 ATS this season
- Vermont is 14-16 ATS this season
- New Hampshire is 10-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Vermont is 10-13 as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-16 in New Hampshire games this season
- The OVER is 9-21 in Vermont games this season
New Hampshire vs. Vermont How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Game time: 5 p.m. EST
- Venue: Roy L. Patrick Memorial Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- New Hampshire record: 16-14
- Vermont record: 26-6
New Hampshire vs. Vermont Key Players to Watch
New Hampshire
Clarence Daniels: The senior forward is the America East’s leader in scoring and rebounding. Daniels averages 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and has put up back-to-back double-doubles. Daniels went for 20 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s first-round win over Binghamton. He had 34 points and 21 rebounds combined in two matchups against Vermont.
Vermont
Shamir Bogues: The guard is one of just three double-digit scorers in Vermont’s lineup while leading the team in rebounds (5.2) to go with 2.6 assists per game. Bogues shoots 52.8% from the field but has been an all-around stat-stuffer for the Catamounts. Bogues had 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in Vermont’s first-round win over Albany.
New Hampshire vs. Vermont Prediction and Pick
Vermont made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a 68-64 road win over New Hampshire one week ago. Vermont is led by its defense, which ranks No. 26 in effective field goal percentage and No. 35 against 2-point field goals. Vermont specializes in one-and-done possessions, ranking No. 6 in KenPom in defensive rebounding.
New Hampshire shot just 37.1% from the field and 8-for-28 from downtown in that March 5 matchup, but the Wildcats were able to hang around despite Vermont shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Vermont missed 11 free throws and New Hampshire forced 15 turnovers. New Hampshire has been great defending the perimeter this season, so expect those 3-point numbers to regress a tad. New Hampshire is No. 20 in the nation in defending triples and Vermont is actually better from 2-point range (No. 56) this season.
Both teams like to clean up misses. New Hampshire is a top-50 defensive rebounding team in the country and No. 5 in the America East in efficiency. If New Hampshire’s defense can force missed shots, you have to like the Wildcats’ chances to cover. Vermont plays at the No. 350 tempo in the country, so they have to make the most of limited possessions to get margin.
Vermont hasn’t covered in four of its last six games as a double-digit favorite and New Hampshire’s defense is good enough (evident by its 10-5 ATS record as an underdog) to keep the Wildcats within the big number.
